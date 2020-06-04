A Blaine man who drove the truck that struck and killed an Owatonna woman on Highway 14 last year was sentenced to 240 days in jail and placed on probation for up to five years Monday.
Hashim Lencha Siddiq, 30, was sentenced in Steele County District Court. He was the driver of a tractor-trailer truck that struck head-on the car in which the woman, Allison Christine Anderson, 67, was a passenger, killing Anderson.
The 240-day sentence, issued by Judge Karen Duncan, is scheduled to be staggered, with four periods of 60 days each in Steele County jail through 2023. His first incarceration period begins in September. He he can file a motion to have the final 180 days in jail waived if he shows he is complying with probation.
While on probation, Siddiq will be expected to present information about his case to illustrate the danger of driving in uncertain conditions and distracted driving in an education setting. He is expected to contact his probation officer as directed, follow all state and federal criminal laws and meet other requirements.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Feb. 2, 2019. A state trooper who was among the first to arrive at the scene said that a heavy fog had settled in the area. The roadway was wet, but the temperature was above freezing. Siddiq was attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-lane stretch near the Steele-Dodge county line when it collided with the Anderson vehicle.
A certified reconstructionist and forensic mapping specialist assigned to investigate the crash scene concluded that “the primary factor in the crash was Siddiq’s unsafe passing during heavy fog conditions,” according to the complaint.
Anderson died at the scene. Her husband — Todd Anderson, 58, who was driving their vehicle — suffered numerous injuries and was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester following the crash.