For the three Steele County residents who were inducted into the Livestock Hall of Fame at the fair, the real honor was the work itself.
Glen Johnson and Deb McDermott-Johnson were inducted as a couple. Known for founding “Cow Camp” for Steele County youth through a community education program, the two also served as members and supporters of the Steele County American Dairy Association and the Steele County Dairy Herd Improvement Association.
Their June Dairy Month “Breakfast on the Farm,” said Brad Rugg, master of ceremonies at the induction ceremony, attracts over 1,000 people every year.
Part of their being inducted as a couple, Rugg said, had to do with the selection committee’s interest in a pair who worked harmoniously together to produce great work. Standing at the podium, husband and wife laughed about the trials and tribulations of the work they’ve done together over the years.
“When I said we have to give a presentation, he said, ‘I’m sure whatever you say will be fine,’” McDermott-Johnson said, referring to her husband who stood beside her, laughing. “And today he said, ‘Well, I can’t speak because I broke my arm.’”
Indeed, Johnson’s arm was in a sling.
Johnson and McDermott-Johnson have worked hard over the years to promote dairy products and the industry within Steele County, and they’re not ready to quit, McDermott-Johnson said. After attempting to retire twice, she announced that as of last Tuesday, they are back in business.
“Our journey was fraught with disappointment and heartache and unfairness and sometimes genuine unkindness by others,” McDermott-Johnson said. “But just like the families that we support and serve through our ‘Cow Camp’ program, we just refuse to let that be the final chapter.”
In addition to working as director of community education for Owatonna Public Schools, McDermott-Johnson also served as secretary of the Minnesota Brown Swiss Breeders Association, and played a key role in bringing the national convention to Steele County.
Johnson promoted dairy products with the Steele County American Dairy Associated for more than a decade.
The third Steele County resident inducted into the Livestock Hall of Fame was Richard Steinberg, whom Rugg proudly introduced as “Mr. Rabbit, right here in Steele County.”
“If you have ever shown a rabbit, you have likely shown under Richard Steinberg,” Rugg said.
Steinberg, who got interested in rabbits 50 years ago after he bought one for his son as an Easter gift, has been judging rabbits for almost as long, since 1974. Having judged as many as 18 county fairs in a single year, he pioneered the 4-H rabbit judging contest in Steele County.
Steinberg’s influence has been keenly felt on the local level. He has served as president and show superintendent of the Owatonna Rabbit Club, as well as many other conventions and rabbit shows. It has also been far-reaching, as he has judged shows in 12 U.S. states, as well as seven national shows and shows in Canada.
“It is great when one can be recognized, as I am here today, for something I have totally enjoyed doing,” Steinberg said.
Today, he and his wife Janet, as well as their two sons, contribute to this rabbit legacy by manufacturing rabbit and small animal equipment full time.
After the induction ceremony, Rugg turned the audience’s attention toward the former Hall of Famers pictured in photographs framed on the south end of the livestock arena, whom Rugg said have made Steele County what it is today. A moment of silence was held, then, for those along on the wall who had passed away, most notably 2007 inductee James Grass, who died last month.