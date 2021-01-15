With another winter event dumping a fair amount of snow in a single night, the age-old “where do I park?” conversation has been reignited in Owatonna.
In the city of Owatonna, the even/odd winter parking rule has been in place for a number of decades. Those who park in the street must park their vehicles on alternate sides every night from Nov. 15 through March 31. While the rule may seem simple in theory — on even-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may be parked on the near side of the street adjacent to lots and houses that have been assigned even numbers, and the same for odd-numbered calendar dates — community members continue to express confusion.
“It’s fairly easy now, but when I first moved here it was difficult to find somewhere that spelled out whether they meant the date prior to 12 a.m. or after,” Tonya Malz wrote on Facebook.
To help with the confusion, the city’s Public Works Department worked with the Owatonna Police Department and the city’s geographic information system specialist to develop a new web app that will show Owatonna residents which street to park on each night.
“This project was really led by the police department because they really want to help the citizens out, they don’t want to be ticketing people,” said Kyle Skov, the director of public works and city engineer. “Parking on the correct side of the street just allows us to plow to the curb, when we have people parked on both sides and have to go around them, the streets start to become really narrow.”
The Winter Parking Map WebApp will show where parking is allowed and those areas that are exempt from winter parking restrictions. Search an address to determine the odd and even side of the roadway. The parking rule will coordinate with the date from 12:01 a.m. to noon, so those who park on the street when they come home for the night should park on the side that coordinates with the upcoming day’s date.
“Other communities handle winter parking a little bit differently by just declaring a snow emergency and making everyone get off the street, but there are downsides to that as well,” Skov said. “This has worked well for Owatonna, and though there is always a little bit of frustration, for the most part I haven’t heard of any real issues so far this winter.”
It is important to note that the winter parking rules are not contingent on upcoming snow storms and are to be followed each day, regardless of the weather. For the most part, Skov said the city is never caught off guard with unexpected snow, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.
“We have some weather services that are pretty good at keeping us informed at what’s going on, so we generally don’t get caught by surprise,” Skov said.
Parking rules aside, Skov said one of the bigger areas of concern this winter for the city plows have been garbage and recycling bins.
“We have been seeing a lot of containers out in the street that we then have to plow around,” Skov said. “That is problematic, but the arms on those trucks can reach six to 10 feet, so you can actually set them back pretty far in your driveway and the truck will still get it.”
According to the city ordinance, parking violations amount to a $20 fine.