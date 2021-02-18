From rescuing people from burning buildings to providing a quick response to medical emergencies, Minnesota’s firefighters save lives every day — but the hard work is taking a grueling toll on their physical and mental health.
The severe physical stress, often compounded by high temperatures, is coupled with emotional distress of responding to often traumatic calls. That distress builds up over the years, and it’s particularly hard on firefighters who don’t seek help due to continued stigma.
As a start toward offering the state's firefighters the help they deserve, a bipartisan group of legislators, including Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, are co-sponsoring a bill to create a new “Hometown Heroes” financial assistance program.
“We need to make sure we’re caring for those who are caring for us,” said Lippert. “This is a key way to honor their service and sacrifice.”
Under Hometown Heroes, firefighters diagnosed with cancer or heart disease would get a one-time payment of up to $30,000. The bill also includes funding for a trauma counseling program for firefighters, and more training and educational programs.
Local fire chiefs Dustin Dienst from Faribault and Mike Peterson of the Owatonna Fire Department voiced strong support for the bill. Peterson said it’s clear and obvious that there's a huge need for programs to help firefighters with both mental and physical wellness.
“Firefighters are asked to do so many things,” Peterson said. “Anything we can do to support our firefighters is so important.”
Dienst noted that elevated rates of cancer, heart disease and mental health struggles have long been identified as huge challenges for for firefighters. But while some progress has been made, he said much more needs to be done.
"The legislative push may be new, but the issues it's trying to help with have been around for a long time," he said.
New training programs would be built around the work of MNFire, an organization which provides training to help firefighters follow self-care best practices, and works to raise awareness among the general public of the unique challenges facing firefighters. MNFire was established four years ago as a partnership between the Minnesota Professional Firefighters, Minnesota State Fire Department Association, Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association and Northland FOOLS.
In 2018, the organization launched its 24-hour confidential peer support hotline to help provide its resources for firefighters on-demand. Immediately after launching, the hotline was flooded with calls — perhaps not too surprising, given the alarming statistics compiled by MNFire.
Cardiac arrest has long been known as the firefighter’s worst foe, accounting for roughly half of on-duty deaths in any given year. Studies suggest that just a few hours of firefighting can lead to decreased cardiac capacity even among the young and healthy.
Many firefighters also have risk factors that make them particularly prone to stress impact. Seventy percent of firefighters are overweight or obese, and while smoking has dramatically declined, firefighters use smokeless tobacco at twice the rate of the general public.
Firefighters also experience higher rates of cancer diagnosis according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and cancers related to carcinogen exposure specifically are twice as prevalent among firefighters than in the general public. According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than two-thirds of firefighters will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime and that number is increasing. If firefighters don’t have properly fitting gear, that risk climbs even higher.
Even though firefighters are often lauded for their commitment to service, local and state governments often haven’t been there for firefighters in their time of need, said Chris Parsons, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Fire Fighters.
“For too long in the fire service, we’ve been asked to fix our problems with bake sales, meat raffles, chewing gum, and nail and wire,” Parsons said. “It’s time for policymakers and other folks to step up and look out for the men and women providing an important safety net in our state.”
Former St. Paul firefighter Brian Cristofono is among those who have suffered most from the current system. Cristofono lost his marriage, job and nearly his life to post traumatic stress disorder — but the city of St. Paul denied his disability claim because of lack of a specific fire-associated physical injury.
Parsons’s MAPFF is one of many nonpartisan organizations backing the bill, along with other firefighter organizations, the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), and the American Heart Association.
The testimony
Members of the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee heard heartfelt testimony for the bill last week. Steve Shapira, a retired St. Paul firefighter who fought more than 1,000 fires, was among those who spoke.
Shapira was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma six years ago at the age of 45, 20 years earlier than the average patient. He still remembers vividly the conversation he had with the medical intern at the University of Minnesota medical center.
“I knew at that point everything in my life was going to change,” he said. “I knew my career was jeopardy, my finances, my relationship with my wife and kids.”
Shapira was able to mount a recovery, but it cost him 20 grueling rounds of chemotherapy and the job he loved. Remarkably, Shapira was unable to claim workers compensation from the city of St. Paul even though two doctors confirmed the cancer was job-related.
While Minnesota is one of 33 states to recognize cancers as an occupational hazard of being a firefighter, Shapira’s situation is typical. Data from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration shows that just one firefighter has had their cancer accepted as an occupational injury in the last decade.
Committee members also heard testimony from Jen Frantz, the widow of Rice Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Matthew Frantz. A healthy 42-year old, Matthew Frantz died of sudden cardiac arrest in 2013.
More than seven years later, Jen Frantz still tears up while telling the story of that day. Her husband received an early morning call, with a nearby Fire Department requesting aid due to a chimney fire.
Frantz said that she would often exchange text messages with her husband, but that day the texts stopped arriving. She assumed she was simply busy, but three hours later law enforcement arrived in her driveway to tell her what had happened.
Frantz described her husband as a dedicated fire chief, always committed to the well being of his “fire family.” If he was still alive, Frantz said there’s no question that he would be strongly supporting the Hometown Heroes bill.
“He really wanted to make sure that everybody had the resources to do (take care of their health),” she said. “That’s why this is so important to me.”