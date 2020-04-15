Blooming Prairie Fire Chief Dean Naatz explained that a Jan. 28 electrical fire at The Bakery was one of just a few times that his department has used of its ladder truck's aerial component, seen here spraying water on the building's roof. Because of the infrequent usage and the expense to replace the 30-year-old vehicle, the City Council OK'd the purchase of a new pumper truck. (Bridget Kranz/People's Press)