With its ladder truck no longer fully functional, the Blooming Prairie Fire Department decided to replace the vehicle with a new pumper truck, which should be delivered in a little over a year.
The Blooming Prairie City Council signed off on the decision Monday night, approving the purchase of a pumper for a maximum amount of roughly $490,000. Funding will come from the agency’s annual contracts with townships the department serves.
“That will use all of their funding in the township equipment fund, and that’s exactly what it’s there for — only trucks come out of there,” City Administrator Andrew Langholz told officials at the meeting. “They say it will be 12 to 16 months before we’ll actually get it.”
The new pumper will be built to specification by Wisconsin-based Custom Fire Apparatus, Inc., with $90,000 due when the chassis arrives at the plant and the remainder due at completion. According to minutes from the city’s monthly Fire Commission meetings, a replacement committee has been exploring options since January — looking at similar ladder trucks before ultimately landing on a new pumper.
Fire Chief Dean Naatz said a major factor in the decision not to get another ladder truck was the infrequency with which the aerial portion has historically been used. Outside of a January fire at The Bakery — the remaining portion of which was demolished late last month — he said one of the last times that component was put into action was for a grain bin rescue a few years back.
“For a Main Street fire or something like that, it’s a lot more helpful than a standard pumper truck. But for the amount of times that we’ve actually used the ladder or aerial portion, we just can’t justify spending that kind of money,” he said, estimating that a new ladder truck would cost easily over $1 million. “We just thought it was better spent on a truck that’s more useful 90% of the time.”
Ladder trucks are also less effective in rural areas where firefighters can’t hook it up to a steady water supply.
Naatz added that the department bought its current ladder truck secondhand almost 15 years ago, and that the vehicle itself dates back to 1988. Of the decision to buy a new pumper, he added that the agency didn’t want to end up in the same place it found itself after that purchase — with an older piece of equipment that requires more maintenance.
Within the last nine months or so, he said it has finally gotten to the point where the current aerial component is unsafe for firefighters to climb on, although the department is still able to use it to spray water. Minutes from the February Fire Commission meeting refer to it at this point as “a backup pumper.”
“They tried to fix it, and it’s just cost-prohibitive at this point,” Langholz said at the most recent council meeting.
For external upper-level rescues, Naatz said the department’s other options include ground ladders, one or two of which can reach up to 35 feet — with building stories ranging on average between 10 and 15 feet each.
Another option both he and Langholz cited was mutual aid from other departments with ladder trucks, including Austin and Owatonna. Typically, Naatz estimated it takes those agencies within 25 to 30 minutes to arrive on the scene in Blooming Prairie.
“I’ve spoken with Austin, and I’ve not formally spoken with [the Owatonna Fire Department], but typically, mutual aid does work out well that way,” said Naatz. “If you’re requesting a specific piece of equipment, that’s how they’re paged.”
In an April 9 memo to officials, Langholz noted that the city will attempt to sell or trade-in the ladder truck in order to help pay for the new pumper. Given its age, Naatz said it will likely have to be sold for scrap.
Demolition of The Bakery complete
Also at Monday night’s meeting, Administrator Langholz notified officials that demolition of The Bakery and Sportstitch, Inc. — the two businesses most heavily impacted by a Jan. 28 electrical fire — is complete.
The Bakery, located at 345 E. Main St., and its two adjoining structures to the south have all been torn down. Owner Gregg Fristedt was able to apply for and receive a $13,000 grant from the city’s Economic Development Authority for the demolition, which took roughly one week beginning in late March.
“They brought in 18 inches of topsoil, and they’ll seed it for grass to make sure we don’t have runoff problems,” said Langholz, of the last remaining step. “The dirt’s there, it just has to be leveled off and seeded once it’s nice out.”
As of Monday night, he added that he wasn’t aware of any final sale of the land, but added, “It looks like we could probably get those lots sold pretty quick.”