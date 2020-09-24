Owatonna school officials reiterated the district’s commitment to the community and highlighted actions they’ve taken to demonstrate their dedication in the inaugural State of the District on Wednesday night.
Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad discussed this year's learning models, the district’s strategic plan, construction of the new high school, racial equity efforts and the levy questions on the Nov. 3 ballot. While this year's State of the District was livestreamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elstad says he hopes that the district address can be held safely in person next year.
Reflecting back to the beginning of the pandemic in March, Elstad says the district went through a journey to integrate technology into the learning environment in short notice. Elstad admits that while exploring this new digital learning territory, mistakes were made and frustrations were had, but the challenges provided the district an opportunity to improve.
“However, through this steep learning curve, we were able to find new ways to connect and offer our students learning and certainly new ways to teach content,” Elstad said.
Another way in which the district has been creating 21st century learners is by integrating the newer Career Pathways program into its high school, which prepares students for life after graduation. In addition, Elstad said they've begun offering career exploratory courses at the middle school as well as software programs such as Naviance, which helps students by charting student progress and matching interests with potential careers.
The new Owatonna High School, set to open in August 2023, will also further encourage 21st century learners, Elstad said. A bond to build the new school was approved by voters last November. The new building is in the final stages of design and bids for construction should be going out in early 2021. Elstad says the project is on time and on budget.
Michelle Krell, the district's director of teaching and learning, said they have been considering what a high school in 2023 should look like and have been envisioning new opportunities for students.
“We believe that students should have relevant authentic learning opportunities to ensure that they’re life-, college- and career-ready,” Krell said.
The new building will allow existing programs to expand and offer newer programs to take off as well. Partnerships have opened the door for more opportunities for students, including one with Riverland Community College. After receiving a career and technical education grant, the district is in the process of starting a license practical nursing program in the high school.
Elstad says Owatonna schools are committed to creating a safe and caring community.
“Through the years, the community demands for schools have grown even greater, calling for mental health supports, safety and crisis training, English language support, health services, individualized learning plans and preparation for the world that awaits our students after graduation,” Elstad said.
The school district provided 160,000 meals for children in the community, as well as childcare for essential workers, this summer. Elstad also pointed out that various safety precautions are being taken by the school this year due to COVID-19, including increased cleaning and disinfecting to mediate the spread of the virus.
Another goal of the district is to promote equity, especially in light of recent racial injustices involving the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody, and rising awareness of systemic racism.
“Disparities exist in our schools and it is imperative that we continue to encourage the courageous conversations, to learn and do more and speculate less in our search for truth,” Elstad said.
Beginning three years ago, school administrators have enrolled in a program, Courageous Leadership and Courageous Conversations, which involves a two-year commitment to identify the district's racial bias, developing a plan of action that addresses the systemic racism within the schools, as well as understanding how race impacts our lives and the student’s lives, according to Elstad. He said about 80 Owatonna school staff and over 40 community leaders have joined the program.
The district has committed to providing high-quality teaching and learning and Elstad says this spring had some unique challenges that forced them to transform how they taught in the matter of three days. Teachers and students had to quickly learn the new and necessary technologies.
“While this learning this past spring was not ideal, we did learn some critical things about how important personal connections and relationships really are,” Elstad said.
Through their experiences in the spring, Krell and Elstad said the district was able to tweak some things to make improvements for this fall, adding that each evolution requires trial and error. Elstad praised Owatonna school teachers’ talent and mentioned that two-thirds of the staff have master's degrees in education and that they too are committed to being lifelong learners.
“While this has been a year unlike any other, we remain committed to our mission of inspiring excellence for every learner every day,” Elstad said.