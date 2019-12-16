OWATONNA — More than 400 community volunteers have spent the last month shopping, collecting donations and now laying out gifts for distribution with this year’s Toys for Tots campaign in Steele County.
Families were able to visit Trinity Lutheran Church for the first time Monday night to make the rounds, and will be able to shop again all day Tuesday, as well as Wednesday morning before this year’s drive officially comes to an end.
Assistant coordinator Don Overlie, who first started helping with the initiative back in 2001, said just over 480 families had applied for this year’s program as of Monday afternoon. With residents still being able to register through Tuesday night, he added that he expected this number to top out over last year’s total of 511.
To calculate the number of children being served, Overlie said the organization’s experience has been that one can multiply the number of families by 2.3. This would mean that the 2019 drive is currently on track to provide presents for well over 1,000 under-resourced kids and teens.
Walking into the distribution room at Trinity, there are multiple tables of bigger gifts separated by age and sometimes gender. Jerry Shore, who brought the initiative to Steele County roughly 40 years ago, said families are able to pick two of these presents per child, along with a book, one game per family and a used bike. The drive also brought in a fair number of new bikes, which count as a larger gift.
In addition, there are a few tables of stocking stuffers, and families can take three of these per child — a number that committee member George Walter said varies year to year, based on donations.
“We don’t want to get down to zero,” said Shore, of the inventory, his reason being that he wants the last families through to still have plenty of choices.
Anything left over gets held for the next year’s drive.
Shore added that volunteers will even be making one more shopping trip Wednesday with gift cards donated by community members. Students from the Owatonna Alternative Learning Center’s MAAP Stars program did one such errand recently, and the group was on hand again Monday helping ready toys for distribution.
“Don met us at Walmart and gave the kids a budget. Then, they went out and shopped for different things to donate,” said Ray Ostfeld, the club’s advisor at the ALC. “We put out a call for volunteers and these students were the ones interested in doing it.”
The group of about a dozen teenagers was back at Trinity Monday, helping to assemble trikes before families arrived to shop that evening. Earlier in the day, Ostfeld said they had spent the morning putting together gift bags at school to bring with them. He added that helping out with Toys for Tots has become an annual tradition for the club, which Ostfeld said promotes leadership and business skills among students.
Shore added that the organization needs all the volunteers it can get, as the number of residents it serves has grown significantly over the years.
“We started out distributing toys at the Monterey Ballroom. There were 50 kids that first year,” he recalled. From there, he said they moved to the former mall, the VFW, the Armory and finally Trinity Lutheran a few years back.
When Overlie came on board at the turn of the millennium, he remembered there being 250 kids receiving gifts through the program. Last year and this year, the number will likely near five times that.
Overlie, Shore and Walter all reiterated that they wouldn’t be able to do what they do without the support of area residents.
“This community is an extremely generous community,” said Walter. Shore added a heartfelt thank you, saying the whole drive depends on everyone’s participation. In terms of donations this year, he said they were on par with what it seemed like the group got in in 2018.
“We depend on the community,” he said.
After another successful campaign, families will be stopping by through Wednesday to pick up their gifts. In-person registrations are also still being accepted at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave. S., through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Those signing up Tuesday will be able to pick up toys Wednesday morning. More information can be found at owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org.