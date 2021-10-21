This weekend, area residents can get their holiday shopping done early and support local animals in need at the same time.
The Merry Market, the Steele County Humane Society’s annual craft and vendor show, is back from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Owatonna Eagles Club. The event may be coming early this year, but with around 15 participating vendors in tow, there will be more than enough options to make it a fun and memorable outing.
According to Elizabeth Bratsch of the Steele County Humane Society and organizer of the event, residents may recognize some of the vendors from the Owatonna Farmers Market this summer.
“I’m really looking forward to some of the new items we’ll have this year,” Bratsch said. “There are some very talented local crafters. I’m going to be Christmas shopping this weekend for sure.”
From silk floral arrangements and wreaths to children’s clothing, homemade jewelry, journals, cards and more, Bratsch expressed confidence that anybody looking for a gift or excuse to splurge on something special shouldn't have to leave empty-handed.
"We were unable to hold it last year [due to COVID-19] so we are definitely looking forward to it this year," she said.
Lori Arnold, a vendor with Mary Kay, said that she has been selling skin care, cosmetics and fragrances at the Merry Market for at least eight years. More than just a fun way to get out and build her business, Arnold said the cause of the Humane Society makes the event especially meaningful.
“It’s a good organization,” she said, noting friends of hers that have adopted cats and dogs from it. “It’s just a really good resource for people that are looking for pets and they do a really good job of fostering them and adopting them out.”
In addition to crafters and home businesses, the Merry Market will be joined by a children’s book author who will add to the festivities. Vendors are also welcome to donate items to a raffle for the event.
For children joining their parents or guardians for shopping at the event, Bratsch added that she is working on a kid-friendly surprise related to Halloween.
Renamed the Merry Market in 2010, but with a history that stretches back further than that, the event is used by the Humane Society to raise money for the nonprofit’s operating expenses. Funds raised are used for veterinary care, neutering and spaying and other needs for the animals while they are staying in the Humane Society’s foster homes. As the Humane Society has no shelter, animals taken in by it live in foster homes where they are socialized and cared for until the organization can find someone to take them into what they call the animals' “forever home.”
In 2020, Bratsch said, the Humane Society took in 18 dogs, all of whom were eventually adopted, as well as 59 cats, 49 of which were adopted. No animals were euthanized.
With the most severe impacts on services from COVID-19 behind them, the organization is now seeing those numbers pick up significantly.
“So we need to safely start up some more fundraisers,” she said.