Communication experts believe the vast majority of human interaction is nonverbal.
Northfielder Carolyn Manderfeld, who is deaf, knows that first-hand. Lip-reading, deciphering facial expressions, gauging the emphasis behind spoken words and comprehending other body language are cues that helped Manderfeld navigate daily conversations.
That all changed last March when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz implemented a statewide mask mandate he said was needed to control the spread of COVID-19, a virus that has infected more than a half million Minnesota and is blamed for the deaths of nearly 6,800 in the state alone.
One year later, Manderfeld, who wears hearing aids in both ears, is battling severe social anxiety.
She fears going out with friends for fear of communication challenges, and faces additional hurdles all while being anxious about the possibility of contracting COVID-19.
“I avoid talking to people wearing the mask in public,” she noted. “Before the pandemic, I was very social and always happily greeted them. Now, I avoid greeting people or starting a conversation because of the frustration in communicating with them or explaining my disability. While not working, I am in social isolation.”
Despite the challenges, Manderfeld believes the pandemic and its effects will benefit the hearing impaired and society as a whole.
‘I learn to accept it’
Manderfeld, who has been deaf since birth and is a part-time Kwik Trip employee, first mastered lip-reading as a child while learning American Sign Language with a speech therapist. School staff would use sign language and helped her develop the skill she uses during everyday conversations.
Manderfeld attended the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and worked in the private sector before securing public school positions assisting students who were hard of hearing.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” she noted.
Decades of mastering nonverbal communication made Manderfeld unaware of how quickly that could change until the mask mandate made reading such cues nearly impossible and placed more pressure on her eyes during daily conversations.
“I didn’t realize that it affected my communication,” she said. “It was extremely exhausting … my eyes tire very easily.”
Despite the return of students to in-person learning, Manderfeld says she won’t accept a job in education again until mask mandates are lifted. The challenges of instructing hard of hearing students while wearing a mask are just too great, she says.
“Face masks wiped out lip-reading, tone of voice, sound and facial expressions which I rely on 100% for communication,” she noted. “The eyes are the only clues that can give me but it doesn’t help much.”
Manderfeld has sometimes worn clear masks to help restore visual clues while assisting students who are deaf or hard of hearing. If mask mandates continue for too much longer, she encourages people to wear clear masks to communicate better with others.
However, she’s noticed that society is improving at recognizing the needs of the hard of hearing. During medical appointments, health care workers make sure they are looking at her while talking. Some have used their phone to communicate with her or temporarily pull down their masks if socially distanced. She appreciates Gov. Walz for what she said is his support of the deaf and American Sign Language communities, and supports his work to control the spread of the virus. Manderfeld also spoke highly of the governor’s ASL interpreter, Nic Zapko, who regularly appears with Walz during press conferences.
“It’s much better now that the media is aware,” she said.
Navigating pandemic, starting a new business
Tanya Henson, owner of downtown Owatonna retailer Hat Chic Clothing Co., was forced to close her store from last March until June 1, 2020, after it was deemed a non-essential business.
“It was very tough,” she said. “Luckily our business was able to shift online. We have a website and we were able to utilize that and the support of the community, and our shoppers kept us going, and we were able to make rent April, May and June … we were thrilled to be able to pay that.”
Henson realized how willing her customers were willing to shop online, and, with her newfound free time, she finalized a plan to start a new business in June 2020, Box Babes, which sends boxes of items to people through a monthly subscription-based system. She has undertaken the effort with Lauren Kozelka of Kottke Jewelers, Lisa Cochran of Owatonna Shoe Co. and Nicole Winter of Urban Loft. The items have sold out every month since.
The business now ships 75 boxes containing unique products from the business to a growing list of subscribers. Eighty percent of Box Babes’ subscribers have signed on either for three months, six months or one year.
“It’s been great,” Henson said.
Hat Chic maintained its presence throughout the rest of the pandemic even during the second shutdown late last year.
“People were really good about supporting small business,” Henson said.
Hat Chic relies on local athletic events such as fun runs, walks and the sale of golf shirts, hats and T-shirts. Those sales are still being impacted because a lot of businesses that typically purchase those products aren’t yet fully operational in-person.
Henson sees the business coming back as more fans are allowed at local sporting events and vaccinations ramp up.
“That will continue to turn things around for our business, so I have high hopes,” she said.
“People are anxious to get out and continue getting out, and the support of small business, I don’t think is going to go away soon, and that’s exciting.”
‘We feel really lucky’
The initial fear Dundas-based Keepsake Cidery owner Nate Watters faced at the beginning of the pandemic was ensuring that all staff were safe and healthy. Keepsake, along with similar establishments in the Twin Cities and Rochester, have all been severely impacted by the closing or bars and restaurants. Keepsake, which adapted to a to-go-only format, did not have the chance to benefit from sales of large quantities of beer or lower-end liquors.
“It was a really interesting time,” he said.
In June, Keepsake seated customers outside and continued that option until late fall, when COVID cases again exploded and a second round of statewide shutdowns was initiated. But by the end of 2020, Keepsake had made up enough ground revenue-wise with off-sale sales to near the prior year’s revenue.
Now, the establishment is open at 20% indoor and 50% outdoor capacity as COVID-19 cases fall, though that’s weather-dependent.
With the help of the Personal Paycheck Protection Program, along with state and county funding, Keepsake kept its three full-time and three part-time employees working to produce cider and continue working with other businesses in fostering a cohesive operation.
“We feel really lucky,” Watters said of his customers, staff and other area businesses. “It’s just incredible, this community.”
Richie Eye Clinic expands during pandemic
At Richie Eye Clinic locations in Faribault and Northfield, preventative work was not available for two months last spring following the onset of the pandemic. Richie Eye Clinic went through a COVID-19 plan at both locations to ensure proper social distancing and personal protective equipment were on-hand once the locations reopened for non-emergency services again last June.
Nine months later, Chief Operating Officer Kate Tonjum said the business is “thriving,” and seeing similar patient volumes to before the pandemic. She noted that no staff has been lost, and two additional doctors have been hired.
Richie Eye Clinic plans to open a LASIK center in May and offer such surgeries in Northfield and Faribault. Every staff member who has direct patient care has reportedly been able to receive a vaccine, and a majority have received both doses. Social distancing is still being practiced in the waiting rooms, and staff is waring masks and scrubs and are expected to continue to do so.
“We are essential to patients’ health and having healthy outcomes with their vision,” Tonjum said.