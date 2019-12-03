MEDFORD — An audit of the Medford Public School’s financial statements from the previous fiscal year came back clean, according to a report given by CliftonLarsonAllen at Monday’s school board meeting. Two representatives from the independent auditing firm were present to talk with officials and noted only a couple weaknesses in the reporting which stem primarily from the district’s size.
Due to Medford being a smaller entity, Laura Buechner — a director with the firm — noted that there tend to be fewer layers of staff review.
“There’s limited segregation of duties,” she told officials. “We just have to note that as a deficiency when the same person is doing the process throughout. Again, that’s not uncommon for a district this size.”
Craig Popenhagen, who was also present from CliftonLarsonAllen, added that it wasn’t necessarily that anything was wrong. “We just have to make you aware of the weakness in your process,” he explained.
In addition to having the district’s business manager overseeing the bulk of finances, Superintendent Mark Ristau said many activity funds are handled by club advisors. “There’s a separate fund that they’re able to manage through club leaders, and now it has to go through the district office for formal approval.”
Going forward, the student activity funds will also be absorbed into the general fund as part of this process.
Ristau added that an improvement to the lack of segregation in terms of staff duties might be having financial documents pass across his own desk in addition to that of the business manager. While he said not having multiple layers of oversight was a common occurrence in smaller districts, he added that the district would do its best to make adjustments based on the auditor’s recommendations.
At the meeting, Popenhagen noted that his firm would be able to work with Medford on possible solutions going forward.
On the whole, Medford received a positive audit and ended up with a positive balance when the previous fiscal year came to a close on June 30. Having brought in $9.37 million in general fund revenues, the district spent just under $8.95 million.
According to CliftonLarsonAllen’s report, the general fund balance increased roughly $559,000 from the previous year, bringing the unrestricted balance up to a grand total of $3.7 million after a number of surplus years. This year’s growth was caused in part by a one-time, $136,000 land sale of a parcel formerly owned by the school district to another buyer.
Finalizing this year’s levy
In addition to reviewing last year’s spending, the district also looked forward to the future, approving its final property tax levy increase at 3% for the current fiscal year. This will mean that, in total, taxpayers in the district will be contributing $1.7 million to the school’s overall projected budget of $11.7 million. According to Business Manager Jarred Anderson, $9.85 million of this will go toward the general fund, with the remainder being spent in capital, debt service and other specialty pools.
This year’s proposed general fund expenditures show just under a $1 million increase from the previous year, which Ristau said can be accounted for primarily by inflation and an increase in the cost of living, leading to adjusted salaries and an increase in some material costs.
Ristau added that the district approved the budget and a desire to request the maximum levy increase that would not require a vote, earlier this year. He said the district then submitted its numbers to the Minnesota Department of Education, who has the authority to adjust its funding allocations to the school and then give them back a finalized report and increase percentage.
“Last night was one of the first times that we got to see the percentage increase and property tax numbers,” he explained. Ristau added that the district hasn’t asked for a significant enough increase to merit a vote since the school was built.
Hoping the state keeps pace
“Since we built the school, we’ve never gone to the taxpayers — whether it’s for building or operating. We’ve done what the state allows us to do as far as levying,” he noted. “We just hope that the state is able to continue increasing their contributions to the formula, to keep up with inflation and the cost of educating a kid.”
For the last fiscal year, Medford received roughly 87% of its general fund revenue from the state and only 7% from local property taxes. The superintendent noted that the state hasn’t quite been keeping pace with what it was formerly able to offer the district in aid, which could put a larger burden on district taxpayers down the line — although, Ristau said, that wouldn’t be for quite some time.
“There will come a day when we will probably have to ask for assistance in terms of support from the community, but that day is not anywhere in the near future at this point,” he said. “We try to be creative with how we spend our money, and try to be good stewards of the money that we do receive.”