Hearing more news about the events regarding climate change can have many people feeling anxious, worried, frustrated and angry.
Those most vulnerable to worries about the future regarding climate change include young people. In March, the Minnesota Department of Health released a guide for parents and caregivers in an effort to help them respond to youth’s anxieties surrounding climate change.
While the physical byproducts of climate change such as increased frequency in extreme weather, damage to infrastructure, homes and crops are noticeable, the toll on mental health may be more subtle. Possible mental health consequences include stress and depression following a climate change-induced natural disaster or these negative consequences can develop over the course of time and through witnessing the changes and destruction to one’s familiar environment and home.
Building a more resilient community with climate adaptation in mind can help mitigate some of these negative health impacts, and give people a sense of power back.
Young people are increasingly reporting more anxiety when it comes to climate change. A Kaiser Family Foundation/Washington Post Climate Change Survey of American teenagers, released in fall 2019, states that 57% said that climate change made them feel scared and 52% said it made them feel angry, percentages that were higher than the adult responses. Only 29% of the teenagers said they were optimistic.
The American Academy of Pediatrics warns that climate change poses a threat to children’s mental and physical health and that failure to take prompt and appropriate actions would be “an act of injustice to all children.”
Newer terms such as ecoanxiety, solastalgia and climate anxiety have started to enter the lexicon. While climate change impacts the environment they call home, more and more people will likely experience negative emotions from solastalgia, a psychological phenomenon. The newer term describes environmentally induced distress or emotional pain felt when one’s home is damaged or destroyed.
As more young people report their anxieties around climate change, more intervention strategies are needed to help alleviate those fears and build resilience. The Minnesota Climate and Health Program developed a guide to do just that -- Responding to Youth Emotional Distress Due to Climate Change: A Guide for Parents and Caregivers. Through this new tool, parents, caregivers, educators and leaders can help others alter how people think about climate change and their feelings of powerlessness. The guide also notes easy ways to help connect various age groups to nature and other environmental activities.
Some tips regarding how to talk and interact with the topic of climate change to various age groups, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's guide:
Children under the age of 6 years old:
- Foster environmental interest with nature-based activities
- Introduce to gardening
- Start with small positive environmental actions
- Minimize catastrophic language about the future to support healthy attachment to adults
For children between 6 and 12 years old:
- Introduce basic science concepts
- Promote optimism and participation in community organizations
- Teach the importance of individual action
For children ages 12 through 14:
- Encourage environmental inquiry
- Support personal interests in the environment
- Ask about what they learn about the environment from school and the media
For teenagers ages 14 to 18:
- Be open to learning from your teen
- Share what you read and learn with them
- Support development of coping mechanisms
- Facilitate community activism
- Inspire hope