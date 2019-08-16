OWATONNA — As the workforce shortage in trades like carpentry and construction continues to deepen, Project Build Minnesota is attempting to raise awareness about career opportunities in those fields, and the non-profit helped Steele County Free Fair attendees construct bird feeders Friday.
Alexander Lumber Company donated enough materials for 250 bird feeders Friday, said Project Build’s Megan Blakeborough. Project Build has visited several Minnesota county fairs, as well as “heavy” involvement in schools.
“We’re trying to make construction a career of choice,” Blakeborough said. “We’re promoting all the trades.”
Project Build Minnesota was even invited to a summer camp this year conducted by Best Prep, a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization that provides educational programs to students in grades 4-12, said Dennis Medo, executive director of Project Build Minnesota. “We had students build miniature walls of a house.”
That project gave students “an inside look at what a carpenter would do for residential construction,” Blakeborough said. “That worked (really well).”
In the trades, “we’re at a crisis point,” which leads to more projects delayed or unfinished — and higher costs for the jobs that are completed — Medo said. “We need to get this generation to look at construction,” and by engaging youth, “we can introduce kids at an early age.”
Plenty of jobs are available in the trades, too, he said. “Right now, if you’re a carpenter, you have a job.”
There are “lots of skilled jobs open,” including here in Owatonna, Brad Meier, president/CEO of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, explained earlier this month. To say local employers are “hungry” for workers is “almost an understatement.”
Project Build Minnesota certainly captured the attention of one child Friday: 4-year-old Owen Plizga, who was assisted by his mother, Erin.
“This was our first stop today,” Erin said. “It’s awesome” bird-feeder-building is offered at the SCFF.
Owen also constructed a Project Build Minnesota bird feeder in 2018, the first year the non-profit came to the SCFF, his mother said. That feeder hangs on a tree outside a window in their house, routinely attracting birds and even squirrels, and Friday’s feeder is destined for another tree on their property.
At the 2018 SCFF, participants constructed roughly 200 feeders, Blakeborough said. “We had lots of feedback from parents saying it’s a great thing we’re trying to do.”
“We like having hands-on activities,” and Owen “loves to build things,” Erin said. “He’s a pro.”