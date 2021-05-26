For the last 100 years, the poppy has been a national symbol of remembrance for by the American Legion Auxiliary.
During Poppy Days each May, millions of red crepe paper poppies — handmade by veterans — are distributed across the country in exchange for donations that go directly to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans. In the local areas, members of the Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 and the Owatonna American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77 have been able to host poppy campaigns due to the generosity and support of community donors.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 member Jeanette Hammond recently took over as Poppy Chair and co-chairs along with Winnie Hughes. Before Hammond, Irene Eiler filled the role as Poppy Chair for many years. The week of the traditional poppy fundraisers, Hammond said she and Hughes canvass the city’s businesses, asking for support. For Hammond, a former mayor, getting the opportunity to contact people she hasn’t spoken with in quite some time is a fun experience. She says it’s also gratifying, knowing that she’s doing something for the veterans and those who have died giving their lives for the country.
Hammond, with five brothers who served in the military, also has a unique tie to Memorial Day. She was born on the original Memorial Day, May 30. Hammond recalls her aunt telling her that after she was born, the hospital staff brought a cupcake with a flag in it to her mom.
In her two years as Poppy Chair and time as a member of the Auxiliary Unit 43, Hammond says the Faribault community always greets this fundraiser very graciously and is supportive of it, which is appreciated by the Auxiliary.
Last year, the Auxiliary Unit 43 was unable to host the poppy fundraiser due to COVID-19, and this year it modified some of their traditional distributions for precautionary measures and safety of members. Instead of having members sit at multiple locations around town, only two locations were set up.
Along with the poppy fundraiser, the Auxiliary Unit 43 hosted coloring contests for youth and senior citizens to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the poppy being the symbol of the American Legion Auxiliary. From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2021, the Auxiliary Unit 43 was able to use poppy funds in a variety of ways, like the Hastings Veterans Home, Fisher House, Minnesota Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans, Fort Snelling Cemetery for Flags Across for Memorial Day and wreaths at Christmas, Vigilant Guardians and BelieVet.
Locally, funds were also used to provide goodies for veterans in eight senior living facilities on Veterans Day, gift boxes of essential items for confined veterans on Christmas, distribution of ALA Poppy Coloring Books to various senior living and care facilities to celebrate 100 years and the distribution of carnations to 72 veterans in 13 local nursing homes and assisted living facilities for Memorial Day in 2019.
Combined efforts
In Owatonna, there’s the Legion Auxiliary Unit 77 and VFW Auxiliary Post 3723. VFW Auxiliary President Sarah Escamilla says the two organizations work together quite often for a variety of events and activities, one of those being the poppy distribution.
Escamilla says members typically sign up to go to businesses in the local community to ask if they can stand/sit outside with Buddy Poppies and donation baskets. Escamilla says they always receive support from the businesses.
While offering poppies to passersby, Escamilla said they are not there to sell poppies, but more to hand them out, answer questions people may have and educate them on the meaning of the poppy. Though the poppies are not for sale, those that are able are welcome to contribute a donation. The poppies, Escamilla says, are in remembrance of the veterans and the sacrifices they made. Along with distributing poppies in May, poppies are also worn on Veterans Day to remember the veterans that have since died. While the Legion formally sets aside a specific day to recognize Poppy Day, Escamilla says the VFW proclaims the month of May as Poppy Month.
Due to COVID-19, they were also unable to host traditional distribution days last year, but Escamilla says letters were sent to both the VFW and Legion Auxiliary members asking for donations. Donors were encouraged to write their name on a card, or donate a card in memory of a deceased individual to hang in both bar areas of the Legion and VFW in Owatonna.
All donations received from the Buddy Poppy campaigns, Escamilla says, are put into a Relief Fund reserved for veterans and their families in need of paying a mortgage bill or getting groceries for that month.
Escamilla says veterans organizations, like the Legion and VFW, are vital in providing support and resources for veterans while transitioning back to civilian life. It’s something she experienced after her husband retired from active duty in the Marine Corps.