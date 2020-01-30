BLOOMING PRAIRIE — After a fire gutted The Bakery building and damaged neighboring Sportstitch early Tuesday morning, community members stepped forward quickly to organize multiple fundraisers for both businesses and the tenants who were living above the former.
Connie Trom said as soon as Wednesday morning she was texting with fellow Blooming Prairie Cancer Group members to try and get something together. Now, the organization has decided to sponsor a benefit supper and silent auction for the owners of the two Main Street businesses, which will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Pizza Cellar in Blooming Prairie.
“Both Linda from Sportstitch and Greg from The Bakery are so supportive of what we try to do for our organization, as well as every organization in town,” said Trom. “All we had to say was, ‘We want to give back to them,’ and people were on board with that.”
Trom said the Cancer Group is now looking for silent auction donations, which can be dropped off at The Pizza Cellar or Krejci Ford, ideally by Feb. 13. She added that they would also welcome paper products or other supplies for the supper itself.
There’s no cost to get in, just a free-will donation. Proceeds from gifts and the silent auction will go back to Greg Fristedt and Linda Klemmensen, and Trom said the group is also planning to set up an account for the two at Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
In addition to the two businesses, a couple was also renting the apartment above The Bakery, but had left for work before the fire broke out according to officials. Cassie Felten organized an online fundraiser for the two tenants, who she identified as Sadie Burnett and Travis Marth.
“They both have strong ties to the Albert Lea area. I created this page to help them get enough money to get back on their feet and help get clothes, food, etc.,” she wrote on the GoFundMe account.
As of Thursday evening, the drive had raised just under $2,500 of its $10,000 goal. It can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-sadie-and-travis.
Staff members at Prairie Manor have also pitched in to help Burnett, who worked as an aid at the facility.
“We wanted to help her in any way we can,” said Joseph Mason, an administrator at the assisted living center. “We’ve all been throwing our own money in the pot, but we wanted to get community members involved as well.”
Mason said Burnett’s colleagues are putting together a lunch and silent auction this Saturday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Prairie Manor, located at 220 3rd St. NW in Blooming Prairie.
According to a representative from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. At the scene Tuesday afternoon, Blooming Prairie Fire Chief Dean Naatz said the blaze started in the basement of The Bakery building around 6 a.m. and was able to quickly travel up the two-story structure given its construction.
Police Chief Greg Skillestad said the building would need to be demolished given the severity of the fire, but Kyle Stanley — building inspector with Steele County — said it would likely be a couple days after the blaze before investigators would be able to determine the extent of the damage to Sportstitch.
Of the community’s quick response to help those affected by the fire, Trom said it was no surprise.
“It’s pretty easy here in Blooming. You just have to float an idea and everyone’s on board.”