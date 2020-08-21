There are a few urban legends that call Steele County home, ranging from the water in Mineral Springs flowing with magic to paranormal activity at West Hills, but none may be more wildly believed than the rumor that Godfather’s Pizza is just simply better at the Steele County Free Fair.
Despite the Owatonna location for the pizza franchise being just across the street from the fairgrounds, it’s obvious that the rumor holds some kernel of truth as each year the three Godfather’s trucks scattered throughout the SCFF see a consistent line of hungry patrons. Brad Price, owner of the local franchise, has his suspicions as to how the rumor got started, but he is also the first to say it's true.
“I eat a lot of pizza all year long,” Price said. “But even I cannot wait for that first slice of truck pizza.”
Truck pizza
Price has been a franchisee for 40 years, first entering the Godfather’s family when he was still a teenager. In the 1980s, he had an idea for how to get the product out into the hands of more people.
“We never thought it would be part of our business model,” Price said as he described furbishing a trailer to be a mini Godfather’s-on-the-go. “We just wanted to provide our services to more people.”
The Godfather’s trailers are unique, as Price was determined to bring every element of the restaurant’s kitchen into the confined space. He said all its products are made fresh daily, with the dough being made and rolled out on site. Price also said they ensure that all their ingredients are fresh – whether it be sauce, cheese or pepperoni – just like it is at the store.
“It’s our same pizza,” Price said. “But for whatever reason it’s just better.”
Secret ingredients
Though all the ingredients are identical from the brick and mortar kitchen to the truck, Price said there is a singular difference in the pizza-making process at the fair that could be part of the enhanced flavor.
“We cook with propane gas here,” Price said. “It’s the same type of oven, but propane gets just a little hotter. It’s something you can’t get in a commercial setting. I don’t know what else it could be.”
While it is the logical reason behind the superior flavor of fair pizza, Price admits that he feels credit should be given to something else entirely: the magic of the fair.
“Let’s face it, the pizza tastes better at the fair because everything tastes better at the fair,” Price said with a laugh. “You can make a corn dog at home, but it’s not going to taste the same as the one you get at the fair. Some of this is all just that fair flair.”
Missing the fair
Even though people have been able to get Godfather’s Pizza across the street, Price isn’t surprised to see vehicle after vehicle pull up to the pizza truck during the drive-thru Food Fest at the Steele County Fairgrounds on Friday. The three-day event has created an opportunity for vendors like Price to set up and serve the people of Steele County during what would typically be the week of the SCFF, an annual event that Price says e is extremely passionate about.
“These people are like my family,” Price said as he sang the praises of the other fair vendors, the fair staff and the fair board of directors. “This fair is as special to me as it is to the people who come every year. When we come in at midnight to set up, the board is out here waiting for us. They treat their vendors amazing, and all the other vendors would say the same.”
Price has been bring Godfather’s Pizza to the SCFF since 1986, and has since been deemed the “Mayor of the Fair Vendors.” Though Price laughs about the title, he admits he takes a lot of pride in helping the other vendors as they come to the fair for the first time as well as organizing donations from the vendors for the local 4-H auction.
“It is very important to me and I am very proud of the way we contribute to the 4-H,” Price said. “No 4-H would mean no fairs, so being able to be a part of giving to the 4-H here has been really important to us.”
Though Price remains humble about his mayoral status, Fair Manager Scott Kozelka is quick to say that Price is more than deserving of the title.
“Brad highlights everything it is about our vision of the fair and what it takes behind the scenes to make the fair happen,” Kozelka said. “He is not just a true friend of the fair, but he is a true friend in life.”