A crowd of students and staff gathered outside Owatonna High School Thursday afternoon to hold a vigil for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last year, and others who have been impacted by the actions of law enforcement.
High school students Fardouza Farah and Wilo Omot spoke at the brief gathering. The students offered their support to others who may need it following the recent verdict.
"I want to thank all of you for coming out tonight to show solidarity and honor those affected by racial injustice and Black lives lost to police brutality," Omot said before reading a poem out loud.
Speakers from the Alliance for Greater Equity also briefly spoke about continuing the fight for justice, and offered their support to the young students and praised them for their ability to drive change. A moment of silence followed.