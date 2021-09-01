The Owatonna School District community is continuing to grapple with topics of equity and race in education, even as the much talked about critical race theory course is left out of the 2021-22 curriculum.
During the Monday meeting of the Owatonna School Board, the board unanimously approved the adoption of their strategic roadmap — an effort that has been in the works for a year. One word that is sprinkled throughout the roadmap is equity, which Superintendent Jeff Elstad asserted is a priority for the district.
“Both the strategic plan and our commitment to equity is under constant review,” Elstad said. “We’ve always, as a school district, defined equity as giving each student what they need to be successful.”
While the School Board’s unanimous vote shows a clear stance on entwining equity into the mission, vision and values of the district, equity has also been at the center of impassioned conversation throughout the community. Lately, those conversations have spilled into the district board room, with Monday’s meeting being no exception.
Critical race theory
For the first hour of the meeting, the School Board heard from 20 individuals speaking both in favor and in opposition to having equity prioritized in Owatonna schools. Many of these comments also included the individual’s stance on critical race theory, which is defined by the encyclopedia as the “critical examination of the intersection of race and U.S. law.” During the 2020-21 school year, the Owatonna High School offered an elective course on the topic through a partnership with Minnesota State University, Mankato to upper classmen. Due to staffing changes at MNSU, the course will not be offered this year in Owatonna.
During the meeting, two students and one former student of Owatonna High School spoke about their direct experience surrounding equity and critical race theory.
Nataly Hurtado, a 2021 OHS graduate, said the critical race theory class did not “enforce or promote” the idea that anyone today is to blame for things that have occurred in history, but that “we are just as responsible as anyone else” to fight racism and promote equity. Jenna Dallenbach, a senior at the high school, gave an emotional plea for the community to continue to have the “uncomfortable conversations necessary for growth.”
“We can always learn more. I can always learn more, and I want to have love and compassion for everyone,” Dallenbach said through tears. The third student, Ruvieanna Skaalerud, said the class had a “huge positive impact” on her life and that critical race theory “isn’t anti-white, it is pro-diversity.”
Darlene Schmidt, of Owatonna, however, said the best way to promote equality among students is to not talk about race or color.
“This is just foolishness,” she said. “We need to spend our time benefiting kids by teaching them to read and write better … teach the basic things.”
Equity as a priority
Though much of the conversation began speaking on critical race theory and whether or not it should be offered to local students, the comments largely revolved around equity as a whole.
Some people applauded the School Board for their commitment to equity, like Rev. Coqui Conkey, of Owatonna, who said that from her experience as a former middle school teacher, she believes it will help ensure all students are career and college ready following graduation. Others did not agree.
Sarah Zimmerman, also of Owatonna, said she believes the district is failing its students with its position.
“Parents and Americans of all colors are standing up by the masses to protest this vile, Marxist ideology that’s taken over our public schools,” said Zimmerman. “This evil and less than transparent shift has been well crafted and is being implemented behind the backs of parents all over the country. Although you are trying to get out in front of it and squash this community interest by saying CRT is not offered in our district, it is, and it goes beyond an elective class — it is the equity and the whole culture that you guys are ushering in.”
While Zimmerman said it is important to “educate, not indoctrinate,” Tanya Paley argued that promoting equity is not indoctrination, but a deeper examination on how the district and the community can better set up the youth for success.
Earlier this year, during a discussion of the strategic roadmap, Elstad said the district was hoping to recognize and fix practices that enable achievement gaps and reinforce institutional racism.
While Elstad could not pinpoint policies that were in place that could be deemed racist, he did identify other policies that have been changed to help promote overall equity for the students.
“When we were serving lunches to students, it was in practice that we would identify students who needed to add more money to their accounts — that is not the right thing to do,” Elstad said. “We have changed our practice and policy around how we inform parents when lunch accounts are getting low.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, school breakfast and lunch is free for students this year, but Elstad said the new practices and policies surrounding this issue are in place for when that changes.
Elstad said that is one example of how equity is prioritized in the schools, and though it may not be specifically about race, he asserted that it's important to look at all policies and practices with a lens that focuses on student success. This means taking into account all abilities, said Elstad.
Rebecca Moore, of Owatonna, recognized during the meeting that equity is not to be solely centered on race and has been in practice for decades.
“It is equitable to give a blind student resources in Braille. It is equitable to give the student in a wheelchair proper access to buildings. It is equitable to give football players the correct size equipment,” said Moore. “In fact, in all of those scenarios, it would be dangerous and ridiculous to not provide an equitable opportunity and solution.”
Elstad confirmed that equity has been in the forefront of the district’s mission for a number of years, adding that the strategic roadmap that was approved on Monday night “did not deter” from the course the district set years ago.
“This is about serving our students,” Elstad said. “We will continue to believe in our community, continue to believe in our students and we will remain committed to making sure every student gets what they need to be successful.”