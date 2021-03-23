While one person might consider common milkweed, butterfly weed and blue violets to be obnoxious weeds, others may see an aesthetically pleasing plant or an opportunity to welcome pollinators onto their land.
One city commission has taken a closer look at Faribault’s tall grass and weed regulation ordinance in an effort to suggest some amendment recommendations as it relates to natural landscaping within the city.
Faribault Environmental Commission just finished a discussion, which began last summer, regarding a draft amendment to the city’s Tall Grass and Weed Regulation ordinance on Monday night. The goal of the recommended amendment is to provide some reasonable flexibility for residents looking to plant native plantings on their property while still controlling “rank growth” as well as maintaining public safety.
The commission forwarded a recommendation to the City Council in favor of eliminating a required natural landscaping permit. The recommendation also states an authorized agent of the city would be able to determine if a plant is considered a weed as defined by the ordinance, while also allowing property owners to appeal the decision. Property owners would be required to maintain their plants to restrict overhang on public right-of-ways and to avoid creating public safety hazards.
It was the commission’s hope to eliminate hurdles property owners might face in their pursuit to plant pollinator gardens and natural landscaping on their property. Along with this commissioners also tried to balance concerns about the potential for “natural landscapes” to get out of control or lack important maintenance.
David Wanberg, city planner, presented to the council various case studies and natural landscaping examples that could fall under appropriate use of natural landscaping as well as examples that may push the boundaries of the ordinance. What one person might see as a beautiful opportunity to welcome native plants and promote pollinators on their property, others may find a nuisance or unsafe.
“The city is not looking to make things difficult, we're looking to resolve problems,” Wanberg said at the Environmental Commission meeting. “So a lot of times, on a number of things, it’s not an issue and there aren’t complaints and there aren't safety issues associated with it. I don't think anything's gonna be done about it. It's where there are major problems or where we've got complaints that we will have to do something about that.”
Wanberg highlighted a recent situation in which this very issue became a problem. Last summer, the Faribault Police Department issued a citation to a property owner for “rank growth” of vegetation that had started encroaching on the nearby sidewalk. The owner argued that she had intentionally planted the vegetation in her yard as a way to promote pollinators and had been maintaining the land as a native landscape area. This particular situation highlights the difficulties the city faces in applying and enforcing the weed and natural landscape ordinance.
In the face of these challenges, the commission discussed and considered the following questions:
- Should the city continue to require a natural landscape permit?
- If a landscape permit is to continue, how should the city handle common native landscape plants purchased from nurseries? How about non-native landscaping plants?
- Should the city continue with a permit fee and an annual renewal fee?
- Who is responsible for administering the permit?
- Should Faribault keep the provision requiring plants over 8 inches in height to be setback from sidewalks and roads by at least 18 inches?
- Should Faribault continue to require plantings be setback at least 4 feet from neighboring property (with some exceptions)?
- How should the city enforce the weed ordinance for the weeds that are not on the official noxious weed list? Additionally, how should the city enforce the weed ordinance when the “weed” in question is native to the state?
- How should the city address the need for annual maintenance?
Currently the ordinance requires a permit for natural landscapes with over 8 to 10 inches in vegetation height. While there are no active natural landscape permits within the city, city staff are aware of one owner who received a permit many years ago, but has since expired.
The commission was in favor of eliminating the need for a permit and its associated fees, but still desired to enforce existing ordinances that require maintenance. Commission members considered how both native and non-native plants, such as hostas and daylilies, should be handled when planted adjacent to public right-of-ways, because overgrowth could lead to safety hazards.
Under the current ordinance the police chief is responsible for approval or denial of a natural landscape permit, with the city administrator’s ability to revoke the permit. The Police Department has welcomed the idea of shifting the landscape maintenance enforcement over to the city planner, according to Wanberg. Under the recommendations, an “authorized agent” of the city will determine if a plant is a weed as defined by the ordinance. Property owners will also be able to appeal the decision to City Council.
“The city defines a weed as any undesirable or troublesome plant that is horticulturally out of place, especially plants that grow profusely where they are not wanted,” Wanberg wrote in a memo to the commission.
Despite this a property owner may feel their native plant is a welcome addition to their property, whereas others may see it as a weed, and thus should be removed. Other plants may not be on the state’s noxious weed list, but may be considered by many not to be appropriate for growth in a yard, such as Ragweed.
Throughout the discussion members of the commission expressed their concerns regarding the various questions. While most members were in agreement to remove the permit requirement, other details of the ordinance were less unanimous, including creating a list of prohibited weeds that go beyond the state’s noxious weed list, which was struck down.
After about an hour of discussion, the Environmental Commission approved forwarding the proposed amendment recommendations to the City Council. The recommendations would remove the requirement of a natural landscape permit, property owners would be required to trim vegetation that overhangs a public right-of-way to avoid creating a nuisance or a hazard. Additionally, plants over 8 inches in height are recommended to be set back at least 18 inches from public right-of-ways and 4 feet from neighboring properties.
“Obviously everything we're talking about will be revetted by City Council as well. I think we've done a good job getting closer. Do I think it's perfect? No, but the council may have different opinions,” member Dan Behrens said.
A brief look at Owatonna’s weeds, grasses and harmful vegetation regulations
Under Owatonna’s ordinance weeds are defined as all noxious weeds as outlined in state statute and all useless/troublesome plants commonly known as weeds to the general public, according to American Legal Publishing Corporation.
The city ordinance includes height restrictions, with some exceptions. According to the ordinance native plant landscape areas are set back not less than 20 feet from the front lot line, while corner lots are deemed to have two front yards. These areas are set back not less than 5 feet from the side and/or rear lot lines to provide a transition zone, with some exceptions.
Native plant landscape areas are cut at least once annually between April 15 and July 15 to a height no greater than 10 inches. Also the ordinance restricts poison ivy, ragweed or other poisonous or detrimental to health plants from growing in a way where said vegetation extends, overhangs or borders any public place in a hazardous way.
Under the ordinance plant growth is restricted from growing into public sidewalks, streets or alleys. Bushes, hedges and shrubs should be planted and maintained to allow a minimum clearance of 12 inches from any public sidewalk and 36 inches from any street. Trees should have a clearance branch height of 8 feet above any public sidewalk and 14 feet above any street or alley.