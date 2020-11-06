Owatonna High School was added on Thursday to the Minnesota Department of Health's list of schools with five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases.
It is the only Steele County school to appear so far on MDH's list, which is updated every Thursday and denotes school buildings where there's at least five COVID-19 cases among students or staff who have been in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad says he isn’t too concerned about making the list.
“The reason is they are using a 14-day count, and what I can tell you specifically for the cases at Owatonna High School is that we overlap by one day, “ Elstad said.
Owatonna schools will continue with their current model of learning, he said.
Elstad said he believes most schools with a population size similar to or larger than Owatonna school district will eventually make the list at some point.
The district has been posting its own weekly data on its COVID-19 dashboard, isd761.org/covid-19/covid-19. Eight cases were reported in Owatonna Public Schools for the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, up from seven cases the week prior. The dashboard is updated weekly.
When a positive case is reported, families and school staff are notified by the district, Minnesota Department of Health or both. The district continues to work with Steele County Public Health staff to monitor the positivity rate in the school building and other data, he said.
MDH updates the 14-day COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 people by county every Thursday. The data collected helps guide districts when making decisions about learning models. Steele County's most recent 14-day case rate for Oct. 11-24 was 29.17 cases per 10,000 residents, according to MDH. That's down from the previous week's rate of 34.08 cases per 10,000 residents.
However, this case rate is only one factor in determining which learning model to use. Other data sources school and health officials look at include COVID-19 tracking statistics for each building within the district, COVID-19 positivity rates within the district and where county cases are originating.