An Ohio man has been sentenced in Steele County Court after he pleaded guilty to a September domestic assault incident.
Ryan John Gromelski, 28, was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty and was convicted in March for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. The sentencing was handed down by Judge Karen Duncan. Gromelski was originally charged in September with two felonies – one for domestic assault and one for fifth-degree assault – but the fifth-degree assault charge was dismissed while the domestic assault charged was dropped to a lesser level offense per the plea agreement.
According to the original criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department was notified by Lakeville police Sept. 13 of an assault that took place in Owatonna to day prior. Gromelski got in an argument with the victim that turned physical while in their vehicle, according to the report.
Gromelski has two prior convictions in Ohio for violating a protection order in May 2019 and June 2018.