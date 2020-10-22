The Medford School Board recently discussed whether it should open its facility, specifically its gym, to outside groups during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The school board had decided to not allow facility use until Nov. 5, said Matt Kellen, the Medford school district's community education coordinator.
“We’ve shut everything down. ... My personal feeling is that it's keeping everybody out of the building as much as we can and trying to keep everyone in school as much as we can, should be the No. 1 priority,” Kellen said.
Jessica Grayson of the Medford Basketball Association attended the meeting on Monday to ask the school board to consider allowing the association to use the school's gym if high school sports are occurring. The Medford Basketball Association is a volunteer-based community organization for the residents of the Medford School District.
The pandemic poses many obstacles for the school’s facility use, as some restrictions only allow players and officials into the facility. Finding a coach willing to supervise a group of young kids may be difficult, as many parents help out quite a bit during practices, Grayson adds.
Another potential obstacle could be the fact that some students wouldn’t physically be in the school building because of distance learning, which means practices would likely have to be pushed back to accommodate those students who are coming from off campus.
“So there’s still a lot of unknowns,” Medford Superintendent Mark Risatu said.
Kellen said he touched base with Tim Truelson in Owatonna to see how the neighboring community was handling their programming in the wake of the pandemic.
Kellen shared with the board that Truelson said Owatonna is planning on starting their basketball program for kindergartners through sixth-graders in early November. Due to extra restrictions this year, kids from Blooming Prairie and Medford will not be able to participate in the Owatonna programs. The only people allowed at practices and games are the participants and masked officials. No fans or parents will be allowed.
With some ideas of what neighboring communities are allowing, the board decided to set up a subcommittee to consider these types of issues.
“I think we need to have some firm understandings of who can use the facility, you know we've had a blood drive, we’ve had a flu shot clinic, we typically have other outside organizations ask to use or rent,” Ristau said. “So we need to be able to have some kind of structured response based on a decision made by the board.”
In the meantime, school board Chair Jackie Berg suggested Grayson send out a survey to see who would be comfortable volunteer coaching this season, if families feel comfortable participating in the program and if they’re comfortable traveling for games.