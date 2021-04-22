Every other Tuesday, the Owatonna City Council meets inside its council chambers to discuss and decide on how to keep the city moving forward.
For a number of years, the city has been looking into updating the chambers that are located on the lower level of City Hall, a building that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
Formerly the administration building of the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children, City Hall has continued to undergo historical restorations for many years and houses the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum. The larger complex of the State School, which includes 19 surviving buildings and has been renamed West Hills, was added to the National Register in 2010.
Though the idea of updating the council chambers has been in the works for a while, Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma, who also oversees the buildings and grounds for the city, said it was just recently that items were discussed with the council and city staff in order to get estimates about a potential project.
If a renovation takes place, the city is interested in adding a north entrance with ADA improvements and upgrading the HVAC system and incorporating other safety upgrades, Tuma said. The project would also include improving and repurposing the technology equipment in the chambers and demolishing the existing stage.
While three firms who were invited to tour the facility provided a proposal to the city, the council elected Tuesday night during a study session to hold off on making any decisions until a committee could form to help guide the decision-making process.
West Hills History
The State School operated in Owatonna from 1886 to 1945. According to the Orphanage Museum’s website, the orphanage was phased out beginning in 1945 due to “social changes.” The school then provided academic and vocational training for the “educable mentally disabled” until 1970.
After the campus stood empty for four years, the city of Owatonna purchased the campus area to house administrative offices and related facilities. Historical restorations began in 1992 with the creation of the museum, State School kids memorial, cemetery monument, and crosses placed on the children’s graves. The museum became a nonprofit organization in 2000.
In 2009, the museum unveiled Cottage 11, a unique site on the campus the reveals the lives of children ages 6-13 who lived in the cottage. Among those boys was Owatonna native Harvey Ronglien, who released his memoir “A Boy From C-11: Case 9164” in 2006 about his life at the school. Ronglien and his wife, Maxine, were crucial in the founding and creation of the museum.