OWATONNA — For nearly three decades, the Festival of Trees has helped serve as a kick-off to the local holiday season. Aside from moving the celebration date back by two weeks, the annual fundraiser for Advocates for Developmental Disabilities is being guided under new leadership.
“This is the 29th year that the festival has been going on, and the same person did it for 28 of them,” laughed Molly Titchenal. “I’ve been here since June.”
Titchenal stepped in this summer as the director for Advocates for Developmental Disabilities, a local grassroots group that provides support, advocacy and service to children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families in Steele County. Titchenal stated that after longtime director Laurie Running stepped down earlier this year, she felt it was a natural fit for her to step into the role.
“I have worked with a number of nonprofits over the years,” Titchenal said, stating that she has helped run a handful of big fundraisers for organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN. “More so, though, I have a 20-year-old son with autism.”
Titchenal said that over the last 20 years, her family has directly benefited from the services that ADD provides, specifically the SibShop for the siblings of children with special needs — something her other son took part in over the years.
“They have been a part of my life for the last 20 years,” Titchenal said of ADD. “It is something that I think is important for people to be aware of as an opportunity to connect to other families in similar situations to their own.”
The nonprofit has several programs similar to SibShop, including a caregiver support group. They also have the Special Sitters Program, which is designed to prepare teenagers 13-years and older and adults to provide care for most children who have developmental disabilities. There is a parent-to-parent mentoring program for parents of children with special needs, as well, and Kool Kids on the Block set up in local schools to help children better understand their peers with disabilities. Scholarships are also given out by the nonprofit to high school graduates that have been in special education programming.
“We just hope to bring more awareness to everyone,” Titchenal added. “Sometimes the struggle is that people aren’t aware that there are programs and activities and these special groups out there. This event helps make those connections and our programs help others find those people in the community going through the same situations.”
The longstanding fundraiser sells artificial Christmas trees that vary in size to groups, businesses, and individuals around town throughout the summer. As the event approaches, decorators come and deck the trees out in festive holiday style, sometimes taking on campy themes such as game nights.
Though Titchenal is new to the position, she stated that the ADD board has been instrumental in lending helping hands wherever she may need to assure that the event will go off without a hitch.
“I’ve been relying on the board pretty heavily with putting on the event and making it happen,” she laughed. “A number of them are individuals who have children with disabilities or teachers who have worked in the field — a lot of them have a personal connection to disability and are passionate about bringing awareness to the forefront.”
Opening night for the Festival of Trees will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites in Owatonna. The event has traditionally been held the week before Thanksgiving, but Titchenal said the board elected to move the date so as not to compete with the state high school football playoffs.
Tickets are available at the door for $20 with an appetizer buffet provided at the time the doors open. Tree viewing and selection will also begin at 6 p.m., as well as musical entertainment and the silent auction. At 8 p.m. the silent auction will close and the local improv comedy group Spontaneous Productions will perform.
All proceeds will benefit Advocates for Developmental Disabilities and the programs they provide to the public.
Tree will be available for continued viewing throughout the weekend until Sunday, Dec. 8.