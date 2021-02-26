This week the Steele County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Andy John Hiebert and Adam David Wacek.
Hiebert, 44, is wanted for failing to appear in court on second-degree drug possession charges. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 199 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Wacek, 36, is wanted for fifth-degree drug possession. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on either of these men should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.