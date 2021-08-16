It has been a year of gratitude for those behind the Steele County Free Fair, and Sunday night was no exception.
Each year, the fair staff and board of directors carve out time on the Sunday prior to fair week to celebrate the passion and devotion of their fair volunteers, or as Fair Manager Scott Kozelka would say – the people who make the fair happen.
Because there was no fair in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fair President Dan Deml announced milestone anniversaries for both 2020 and 2021. In total, the group recognized 710 years-worth of volunteering at the Steele County Free Fair. Deml was among the two individuals recognized for 40 years of volunteering at the fair along with Cathy Torrey, the textile fabrics superintendent.
“Last year when we didn’t have the fair, on the night before we canceled the fair we had 454 days before our next fair and now here we are,” Kozelka said at the volunteer appreciation supper on Sunday inside the beer garden. Kozelka told the crowd about the new things at the fair this summer, including the completely reconstructed Great Outdoors Center, the electric train ride set up around the barn area of the fairgrounds and the Southwest Dairy School from Texas that will be doing live classes throughout the week to highlight the importance of dairy and the dairy industry.
Scott Seykora and the rest of the fairgrounds crew received a special acknowledgement for their hard work in revamping the Great Outdoors Center, many who were experiencing their first time serving on the crew. Michelle Warner also received applause for her commitment to tending the flowers throughout the fairgrounds. She agreed with Kozelka that they have never looked better.
New superintendents at the fair were introduced during the night. New superintendents in 2021 include Terry Hansen, auto museum; Kathy Flicek, flowers; Matt Jessop, information stations; and Ben Olson, Justin Ohnstad, Ryan Gillespie and Jessi Harty, indoor concessions.
A moment of silence was shared with the crowd as everyone remembered volunteers who were no longer with them. Those that have died since the last fair include Jim Grass, former fair board member; Dick Reinhardt, fair board member emeritus; Matthew Seykora, superintendent of striping; Mary Sweere, superintendent of fine arts; and Gladys Wavrin, superintendent of photography. Other friends of the fair remembered that night were Marge Deml, Richard Ferguson, Richard Jirele, Andrew Meger, Alicia Merriam, Jeff Okerberg, Stephanie Jo Radel and Ed Zink.
“It is with heavy hearts that we remember dear members of our fair family who have passed since we were last together,” said Denise Duffy, fair secretary. “We miss them dearly, but we are comforted knowing that they are looking down upon us and are at peace.”
Closing the night was a special award as Sharon Klein was thanked for her 19 years of working the fair office. Klein announced to the fair board during the August meeting that this would be her last fair and that she would retire Sept. 1.
An emotional Klein accepted her award and a hug from Kozelka as she received a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd.