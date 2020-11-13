A group of Owatonna Alternative Learning Center students along with two ALC teachers have shared a message of kindness with the community.
The “Choose Kindness” design was created by sticking several colorful plastic cups into the Owatonna Education Center’s chain link fence.
The project was an effort put forth by art teacher Jess Klein and science teacher Kim Penning. The two teachers discussed with ALC students what message they would like to send to the public.
“With so much unrest happening in our world of COVID and politics we thought it would be awesome to share a message of kindness,” Penning said in an email.
The group wrapped up the design on Thursday, after several changes were made, Penning says.
“The ALC students are doing an awesome job,” Penning said.