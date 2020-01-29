MEDFORD — Throughout their high school careers, Isabel Reuvers and Zachary Wetmore have played three sports a year, sung in the choir and still found time to keep their grades up despite — and possibly because of — after-school commitments.
“Procrastination would settle in a little more, I think, without having to schedule out your week and make time for certain things,” noted Reuvers.
Now, in recognition of their accomplishments in academics, arts and athletics, the pair have been named Medford High School’s Triple “A” Award nominees. In order to compete for the title, both Reuvers and Wetmore filled out an application detailing their involvement this past November and were notified on Monday that they had been selected as their school’s representatives.
The competition, organized by the Minnesota State High School League, then sends students on to the subsection, section and state level — ultimately presenting four winners with $1,000 college scholarships.
Medford’s Activities Director Kevin Werk said he receives a handful of applications each year, which he then reviews with a team of other administrators using a set rubric.
“The key to Triple ‘A’ is really just involvement,” he explained. “Both [Reuvers and Wetmore] were three-sport athletes … and they’ve done very well in the sports they were in.”
Reuvers has been on the school’s volleyball, basketball and softball teams since her freshman year. Wetmore has played football and baseball his entire high school career, and started in basketball as a freshman before switching to wrestling for the remaining three winters.
“It would probably feel weird not being in all those sports,” said Wetmore, when asked how he balanced after-school commitments with homework and other pursuits.
Both he and Reuvers were also members of the school’s choir — Wetmore in his freshman year, Reuvers for both ninth- and 10th-grade — and met the Triple “A” Award’s GPA requirement of 3.0 or higher.
Werk noted that qualifying art activities were the hardest things for students to find in smaller districts. Because teens have to fill the art and athletic requirements with activities sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, things like the school’s fall play or a painting class don’t count. Still, Werk said the district has been working to add extracurricular activities that do fit the bill, citing the speech and robotics teams, among others.
As Medford continues to build its repertoire, the director said it’s all about finding interested people willing to start the programs.
“It’s hard to come from the top down. It’s better to start at the coach level or with someone who’s interested in doing the program,” he explained. “For example, one English teacher wanted to start speech and within two years, she had 35 kids who wanted to do it.”
For Reuvers and Wetmore, participating in the school’s after-school sports programs, they noted the main thing they gained from that structure was a heightened sense of community.
“The bonds you form with your teammates are a lot different than with your classmates. A lot of the time, with your classmates, you only see them for an hour or two a day depending on your schedule,” said Reuvers. “With athletics, you’re with each other every day after school for hours and you’re with each other on the weekends.”
“You’re working with each other and counting on each other,” added Wetmore.
Depending on the section, after deciding on nominees, schools will either send their candidates on to the section or subsection level. In Medford’s case, there’s a sub-level, judged by administrators in a neighboring subsection. Werk explained that the regional decision has already been made and, although neither Reuvers nor Wetmore are moving on to state, he noted it’s still an accomplishment to be chosen to represent the school.
For the students’ part, after finding out about the award earlier this week, they were just excited to tell their families.
“The first thing I did was tell my parents, because I knew they were pretty anxious to hear about it,” said Reuvers. “They were the ones that really were like, ‘You need to find time to do this because it’s important and it’s a big accomplishment if you do.”
After graduation, she added that she’s committed to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, where she’ll be playing softball and likely studying history with the goal of teaching. Wetmore said he’s set on a four-year university, with plans to study biochemistry, but hasn’t landed on an exact school just yet.