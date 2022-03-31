(Below) Robert (Jason Meyer), right, reacts as he tries to understand Bernard’s (Stephen Bock) polygamous relationship in a scene from Paradise Community Theatre’s production of “Boeing Boeing.” Robert is an old time friend of Bernard’s from Wisconsin who shows up unexpectedly at Bernard’s Paris flat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
(Left) Bernard (Stephen Bock) tries to tell Gloria (Jessica Bastyr), one of his three fiancees, that she doesn’t have time to get her nails done before her next flight. Extending her stay with Bernard puts him behind schedule, and presents an opportunity for Gretchen, another fiancee to see Gloria in his flat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Berthe (Kathy Rush) shows her frustration with keeping all three stewardesses’ and their likes and dislikes straight. Berthe is Bernard’s French housekeeper who is not happy about what he is doing, and lets him know that every minute. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Bachelor Bernard, played by Stephen Bock, appears to be living the good life. He has a flat in Paris and is engaged to three stewardesses (who don’t know about each other).
Bernard’s life starts to get a little bumpy when his friend Robert, played by Jason Meyer, shows up unexpectedly from Wisconsin, and all three stewardesses end up in the city simultaneously.
A series of other things begin to go amiss in Marc Camoletti’s play, “Boeing Boeing.” The Paradise Community Theatre’s production of the 1960s comedy opens Friday.
The play is directed by Owatonna resident Nate Chesney, who is no stranger to the stage. Chesney has performed in various plays at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault and the Little Theatre of Owatonna previously. Directing a play for the first time, Chesney said it’s been a fun, and interesting learning process.
When it comes to his cast, Chesney has nothing but good things to say.
“Everything has gone so well, I am extremely proud of the crew,” Chesney said. “The cast have done a phenomenal job bringing everything to life. Even though I’ve read through the script how many times, they present it in a way that still makes me laugh every time.”
Cast members like Kathy Rush, who plays Berthe the French maid, and Stephen Bock, who plays the bachelor Bernard, commend Chesney for his work and sense of positivity he brings to the stage.
Bock, a Faribault resident, said some directors can be a bit negative at times, but that’s not the case with Chesney.
“It’s been fun with him as director,” Bock said.
Rush, a resident of Owatonna who works in Northfield, said Chesney had a good sense of what he wanted to do with the production.
This script was originally written in French. Rush said that has presented her with some memorization challenges since some lines are worded differently than if they hadn’t been translated. Overall, Rush said the script was cleverly written. She serves as chair on the Paradise Community Theatre Board and is the producer of “Boeing Boeing.”
In this day and age, Rush said it’s so important for people to enjoy a good laugh.
“It’s a very, very fun show,” she said.
Bock agreed.
“It’s a lighthearted, goofy, fun show,” Bock said.
Other cast members are Jessica Bastyr as Gloria, an American airline stewardess from New York City; Innana Antley as Gabriella, an Italian stewardess, and Sarah Esch as Gretchen, a German stewardess.