Vintage vehicles are set to roar down the street this weekend as part of a car cruise in an effort to fuel funds for future Village of Yesteryear projects.
The Steele County Historical Society hosts two fundraisers: Gus’ Station Car Cruise starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Old Settlers’ bake sale runs from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
People interested in Saturday’s car cruise should meet at the west parking lot off of Austin Road at the Steele County History Center at 8 a.m. Drivers and passengers are asked not to exit their vehicles upon arrival or during the 70-mile cruise. Once in the parking lot, volunteers will direct traffic to maintain social distancing. Event staff will be wearing face coverings and will approach parked vehicles to hand out registration materials, which includes a route map, registration form and commemorative dash plaque. Registration is $10.
At 9 a.m. the cars will take off, while following map directions, cruisers will drive by long-term living facilities and care communities within Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Owatonna and Medford. Residents will have been notified of the drive-by cruise, allowing them to check out the vintage vehicles as they pass by, according to MaryAnne Higgins, volunteer, tours and event coordinator at the Steele County Historical Society. Although many vehicles are vintage, any vehicle can participate in the cruise.
“This would have been the sixth annual car show, but because of COVID restrictions we had to change it to a car cruise,” Higgins said.
In previous years, the society held a car contest with a people’s vote and a trophy award, however that will not be happening this year.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Service Bay building project which is set to be located next to Gus’ Station in the Village of Yesteryear. The building is expected to house the Alexander truck, Meixner 1919 Dodge and other Owatonna Tool Co. automotive historical artifacts. The yet-to-be-built bay will provide work space as well as storage space.
“There is a schematics map and that has been done some years ago, but to build this building costs us quite a bit of money and so we are in the process of fundraising for this to be started at some point,” Higgins said.
Gus’ Station is originally from Ellendale. It was built in 1931 by Hember C. and Ruth Steele and provided gasoline until 1980 (except during World War II due to rationing). The station was a favorite for local children hoping to buy candy after school. In August 2014, efforts to preserve the vintage building were finished by the Ellendale Area Heritage Society. It is the most recent building added to the Village of Yesteryear, according to a SCHS news release.
On Sunday, the Historical Society hosts another fundraiser, as a replacement for the annual July Extravaganza which was canceled because of COVID-19. This year, the society hosts a two-hour long drive-thru — Old Settlers Bake Sale. Baked goods for sale include Bohemian buchty (kolache), Norwegian flatbread, Scandanavian lefse, Swedish ginger cookies, biscotti and American kettle corn and caramel corn.
“We will do this similar to what they did at the fair,” Higgins said.
People who are interested in making a purchase should arrive at the entrance by the water tower on Austin Road. Cars will be served in the back parking lot of the history center. There will be several tables set up with baked goods, payment will be exchanged at the car door and people can exit onto 18th St. Workers will wear face masks/shields at this socially distanced fundraiser.
The following items are expected to be for sale:
Buchty (apricot, poppy seed and prune)
½ dozen — $6/Dozen — $12
Kettle corn and caramel corn
A bag — $5
Scandanavian lefse
½ dozen — $9
Norwegian flatbread
Quart bag — $5/Gallon bag — $8
Biscotti and swedish ginger cookies
Dozen — $5
“When it’s gone, it’s gone,” Higgins said about the traditional baked goods.
Funds raised from the bake sale will go toward educational programming at the historical society.
Musical entertainment will also be provided during the drive-thru. Near the parking lot’s entry an accordionist will play old-time music.
“We are hoping that people support the society and of course enjoy all of these wonderful bake sale items,” Higgins said.
Credit card=s will not be accepted, people are asked to bring cash or a personal check to these events.