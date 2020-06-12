A vehicle pursuit that began in Scott County ended on Interstate 35, just outside of Hope in Steele County, on Wednesday, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
Shortly after 2 p.m., several law enforcement agencies were able to apprehend the suspect who allegedly stole a water tanker truck in Scott County. According to the criminal complaint, the pursuit began after the suspect driver sideswiped multiple vehicles and had been involved in several hit and run crashes in the south metro area. The vehicle had already sustained some damage to multiple areas, including the wheels.
By the time the truck reached Owatonna city limits, the pursuit was slow speed as the truck had run over tire deflation devices along the way. The criminal complaint notes that at this time, the truck no longer had front tires, causing sparks to fly. Law enforcement vehicles created a buffer zone around the tanker as it continued southbound, eventually striking the cable median barrier near the Hope exit and coming to a stop.
Ryan John Patzer, 29, of Center City, Minnesota, was arrested and has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer — all felony charges. He has also been charged with operating a motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, or DWI, which is a gross misdemeanor offense. The case is currently being processed in the 3rd Judicial District in Steele County.
Patzer did not comply with commands to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint. A Steele County deputy entered into the cab of the truck from the passenger side and grabbed hold of the driver’s right arm and attempted to physically pull him out of the driver’s compartment, but Patzer had a grip on the wheel with his left hand or had anchored himself into the driver’s compartment, according to the complaint.
Responding officials noted an overwhelming odor of alcohol from Patzer and inside the vehicle, and they reportedl located a spoon that is often used for heroin use and an empty bottle of whiskey inside the vehicle, according to the state patrol. At the time of his arrest, troopers noted that Patzer had bloodshot and watery eyes and had slurred and unintelligible speech. Pazter was transported to the Owatonna Hospital.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the tanker Patzer drove was stolen from A-1 Excavating in Pine County and had “IRS.GOV” spray painted on the passenger side of the tank. The company estimated the tanker’s value at $48,000 to $50,000.
Patzer previously had his license revoked in May for a DWI-related test refusal for an incident that occurred in March.
Responding agencies included the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Owatonna Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Police Department, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and Minnesota State Patrol.