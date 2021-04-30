Washington Elementary school students and staff collected about 1,400 cereal boxes to donate to the local food shelf.
But before bringing them to the food shelf, fifth grade students helped line the boxes up through the school's hallways. Students cheered as the cereal box fell along the length of the hallways. The idea came about after a fifth grade teacher brought it up after watching a video of another school do it on Facebook. Each of the fifth grade students brought in about three boxes.
