Voters in each of Rice County’s 14 townships and Steele County's 13 will have the chance to make their views on local government known on Tuesday, March 9, when annual elections will be held and levies reviewed at annual town meetings.
At a minimum, each township will select its treasurer along with one member of the Board of Supervisors. A handful of townships will also have special elections to fill a vacancy or vacancies on their board. Elected in even years, clerks serve two-year terms, while supervisors serve staggered three -ear terms.
In southern Steele County's Summit Township, no candidate filed to replace retiring Township Board Chair Robert Hareid's position. However, Hareid's colleague Ed Skala said that numerous interested candidates have launched informal write-in campaigns.
In addition to the annual meeting, township boards meet monthly throughout the year. The exception is lightly populated Richland Township in Rice County, which meets every other month.
Elections are held at the respective town halls. All townships are scheduled to hold annual meetings at some point during the day. Most commonly the meeting is held directly following the elections, but several townships hold theirs before.
Unlike state-run elections, which mandate that every polling place be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., each township sets its own election day schedule. In Rice County, absentee voting is available at the Rice County Government Center during normal business hours, as during federal and state elections. In Steele County, voters are encouraged to contact their township clerk if they want to vote absentee.
In addition to normal business hours, absentee voting is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, and until 5 p.m. Monday, March 8. Steele County has no equivalent hours, but each township is expected to offer absentee voting at the town hall from 10 a.m. to noon on March 6.
Below is a list of candidates for each race, poll hours and annual meeting times.
Aurora Township
Location: Aurora Town Hall, 7304 Austin Road, Owatonna
Township Treasurer: Barb Gallea is unopposed.
Township Supervisor: Kevin Loken is unopposed.
Polling hours: 5 to 8 p.m., annual meeting 4 p.m.
Berlin Township
Location: Ellendale Community Building, 507 Second St. SE, Ellendale
Township Treasurer: Pat Motl is unopposed.
Supervisor: Charles Crabtree is unopposed.
Polling hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting 8:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie Township
Location: Blooming Prairie Town Hall, 13324 SE 64th Ave., Blooming Prairie
Township Treasurer: Kate Zipse is unopposed.
Supervisor: Jerry Wencl is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 4-8 p.m., annual meeting 8:01 p.m.
Clinton Falls Township
Location: Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 N. Co. Road 45, Owatonna
Township Treasurer: Cynthia Johnson is unopposed.
Supervisor: Darren Hagen is unopposed.
Supervisor (special election, two-year term): Arch Mrkvicka is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 5-8 p.m. annual meeting 8 p.m.
Deerfield Township
Polling Location: Deerfield Town Hall, 7198 50th St. N.W., Owatonna
Township Treasurer: Brian Kanne is unopposed.
Supervisor: Karl Buscho is unopposed.
Supervisor (special election, one-year term): Joel Dulas is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 3-8 p.m., annual meeting 1:30 p.m.
Havana Township
Polling Location: Havana Town Hall, 4398 Havana Road, Owatonna
Township Treasurer: Lorraine Schubert is running unopposed.
Supervisor: Alex Ebenhoh is running unopposed.
Polling Hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting 3:30 p.m.
Lemond Township
Polling Location: Lemond Town Hall, 7423 SW 74th Ave., Ellendale
Township Treasurer: Vicki Arthur is running unopposed.
Supervisor: Dale Johnson is running unopposed.
Polling Hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting 4 p.m.
Medford Township
Polling Location: Medford Town Hall, 400 Central Ave., Medford
Township Treasurer: Alison Jaster is running unopposed.
Supervisor: Vern Wheeler is running unopposed.
Polling Hours: 5-8 p.m. 8:05 p.m.
Meriden Township
Polling Location: Meriden Town Hall, 1083 SW 92nd Ave., Owatonna
Polling Hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting 4 p.m.
Township Treasurer: David Mueller is unopposed.
Supervisor: Keith Dinse is unopposed.
Merton Township
Polling Location: Merton Town Hall 4422 NE 60th St. Owatonna
Polling Hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting 4:30 p.m.
Township Treasurer: Janet Springer is unopposed.
Supervisor: Eugene Peterson is unopposed.
Owatonna Township
Polling Location: Owatonna Township Hall, 1334 SE 28th St., Owatonna
Township Treasurer: Garrett Miller is unopposed.
Supervisor: Jerry Katzung is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 4-8 p.m., annual meeting 3 p.m.
Somerset Township
Polling Location: Steele Co. Trail Assn., 9028 SW 37th Ave., Hope
Township Treasurer: Becca Sletten is unopposed
Supervisor: Jody Hocking is unopposed.
Polling Hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting 3:30 p.m.
Summit Township
Polling Location: Summit Town Hall, 1380 E. Hwy. 30, Ellendale
Township Treasurer: Wayne Dobberstein is unopposed.
Supervisor: No candidate filed for the seat.
Polling Hours: 5-8 p.m., annual meeting 8:05 p.m.