Many people are likely familiar with city, county and state parks, but they may not know about Minnesota's Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs).
SNAs are natural areas where native flora and fauna thrive and rare species are protected from some outdoor recreation activities typically allowed in established parks. Natural resources within SNAs provide important scientific and educational value. These areas are often home to unique geological features, exceptional habitat for animals and beautiful vantage points, perfect for nature photography.
Although SNAs are public land, recreational activities are restricted to actions that do not disturb the natural areas such as photography and wildlife watching. Hiking is allowed, but most SNAs in Minnesota don't have maintained trails. Protection of SNAs is critical in conserving biodiversity and the area’s unique species and features. In order to protect these important resources, local site stewards work on conservation projects to help ensure the resources are there for years to come.
Jerry and Karen Ibberson have been volunteer site stewards at Clinton Falls Trout Lily SNA for nearly a decade. After going through the Master Naturalist program, Jerry decided that volunteering as a site steward would be a good public project for which to volunteer. Plenty of work has been done at the SNA, but there is still more to do, he noted.
Jerry said they visited the site prior to its designation as a SNA while they were working with Derek Anderson, a botanist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“He’s the one who took us there for the dwarf trout lilies and they were looking for site stewards and we put in for it and got it,” Jerry said.
The Clinton Falls Trout Lily SNA, located just north of Owatonna, is home to the largest known population of the endangered dwarf trout lily in the world and is a critical site for conservation. Protecting the rare flower's habitat is what initially drew Jerry to volunteer and what motivates his volunteer work to this day.
“We do a lot of the preparation and survey work for the trout lilies,” Jerry said.
Beyond surveying lily populations, the Ibbersons work to remove invasive species like buckthorn, dame’s rocket and wild parsnip, a critical step to protect the rare and native plants’ habitat. Eventually the couple would like to invite a group to help with the efforts, but that plan is currently on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, the couple has already started their work this year and say they have more work lined up. Although pulling up weeds and taking down invasive plants isn’t the easiest task, Jerry said being a site steward is very enjoyable. The Ibbersons occasionally run into wildlife while working, allowing them to enjoy the outdoors and nature.
Preserving nature and exploring the natural beauty of the Townsend Woods SNA is what motivated husband and wife duo Steven Gahm and Denise Friesen to become volunteer site stewards. The couple has been volunteering at the SNA west of Faribault for over 20 years.
Throughout their two decades of volunteering, their motivations to protect and preserve the land remains the same: celebrating the natural beauty with photography and artwork along the way. Friesen, an artist, said she is often creatively inspired by her visits to the SNA.
“The most important thing to me for our wonderful Minnesota SNAs, is to protect these wild places by keeping them as untouched as possible, while continuing to manage for invasive plants,” Friesen wrote.
Friesen and Gahm say they work closely with the DNR to determine how to manage the area. The invasive buckthorn poses a nuisance to the Townsend Woods SNA, requiring the couple to work on its removal. Site management has also included planting of oak seedlings, according to the DNR.
Visitors to Townsend Woods SNA should anticipate hiking in a distance, the natural area is most enjoyable by oneself or with a few other folks. Visitors will experience plenty of enjoyable sights and sounds and may be even inspired creatively, Friesen noted.
When asked what her favorite aspect of the SNA was, she couldn't narrow it down to just one thing.
“The sight of huge oaks and maples left to evolve as they will, with huge fallen trees becoming 'nurse logs' to the young trees, the untouched feel of silence, the wildflowers, the birds, the peace one feels when visiting are all wonderful,” she wrote.
She further praises the area’s unique seasonal beauty, highlighting the fall colors reflecting in the small streams, the various wildflowers, pollinators and wildlife during the warmer months, and the woods’ quiet and cool nature underneath the canopies. During the winter, Friesen looks forward to spotting the tracks of small animals in the snow and enjoying the quiet sounds of the area, interrupted with the occasional hawk or owl call.
The state of Minnesota has over 160 SNAs representing various land types from peatlands, native prairies, shorelines, and woods among others. Regardless of where the SNA is located, the areas were created in an effort to protect their ecological features for people to enjoy long into the future.