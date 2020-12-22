The official results of the Owatonna and Faribault Christmas Bird Count aren’t quite in yet, but organizers and birders are already gushing about what they saw this year.
Faribault organizer Penny Hillemann said a few new people participated in the count this year, which took place on Dec. 19, but the number of counters overall remained relatively the same. The Faribault circle had about 21 parties going out covering eight main areas within the circle.
Icy roads stalled some counters from beginning their counts until mid-morning or later. Early morning is often a good time for the hungry birds to be out and about looking for food, according to Hillemann.
Preliminary numbers indicate that the Faribault group identified at least 42 species, however Hillemann is still waiting on one more report. Among the species identified include some unusual sightings.
“They’re not rarities, but for this time of year and location they’re not commonly seen,” Hillemann said.
Sightings include the following species:
Varied thrush
Carolina wren
Turkey vulture
White-winged crossbills
Snow goose
Pied-billed grebe
Rusty blackbird
According to Hillemann, counters are supposed to provide good documentation for unusual birds. She said it is possible that the statewide compiler might not accept all of these sightings as sufficient evidence.
“One of the main takeaways is that this is something that the participants really enjoy doing. They feel they’re contributing to a valuable body of data,” Hillemann said.
Owatonna’s Christmas Bird Count seemed to go well for veteran counters and spouses Gary W. Johnson and Leanne Alt. Alt said she started counting at her home bird feeders about 15 minutes before sunrise and continued to count for about five hours. She saw three different kinds of woodpeckers, black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, brown creepers and an unusual sighting of white-throated sparrows.
Alt has been participating in the feeder count for 17 years. Johnson has been participating for 24 years, with over 50 years of bird watching experience as a hobby.
“It’s not a hobby really, it’s a passion,” Alt suggested.
Johnson is a field counter, thus he spent the majority of Saturday with his counting partner, Darryl Hill, wandering around the city and driving out to the countryside. There were about six countryside counters, Johnson said. The most memorable spotting this year was a goldeneye duck. The goldeneye duck has been spotted just one other time in the Owatonna count’s 49-year history.
Johnson and Hill visited Lake Kohlmier and surrounding ponds as birds are more likely to be found near open bodies of water. They counted 3,843 Canada geese that had yet to leave the territory, with most of them at the lake. Johnson pointed to the lack of snow, open water and available food as reasons why had yet to migrate.
The men counted a total of 15 species with a grand total of 4,457 individual birds counted between the two of them. This number alone is higher than the combined total for all of last year’s teams.
“The difference being, if you remember a year ago, all the lakes and ponds are all frozen,” Johnson said. “So no Canada geese last year.”
Alt and Johnson have been bird watching for decades, and they have noticed a drop in certain bird populations.
“What’s been distressing to see is how many birds that there aren’t anymore, as far as numbers within a particular species. Decline is due to environmental factors, such as too many neonicotinoids being used on crops … loss of critical habitat for birds and other wildlife,” Alt said.
Johnson echoes Alt’s observations and pointed to a report which supports that assertion. The study notes a decline of nearly 3 billion North American birds since 1970 as a result of human activity, according to Science Magazine.