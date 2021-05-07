A stroll through the Owatonna Arts Center’s gallery could very well reveal artwork from a neighbor, a friend or someone in the community.
The 68th annual Steele County Art Exhibition is back this year after the pandemic canceled last year’s show. Local residents have been invited to show off their art in the annual exhibit through the month of May. Around 30 county residents have their original work up at the center. The exhibit includes oil, watercolor, pencil, mixed media, glass and wood work spanning a variety of styles from abstract to realist.
“It's open to anyone who's 18 years of age and lives in Steele County or is a member of the arts center, so that will explain if there's anybody who doesn't live in Steele County,” said Silvan Durben, artistic director of the Owatonna Arts Center.
The non-juried show allows artists to submit up to three original works that have been created within the last year.
The show is fun because it's like “the state of the arts within the county,” Durben said. Visitors get to see what people are making and the subject matter they chose to depict.
Well-known community artists are generally a part of the show, but every year new individuals join. These up-and-coming artists bring artistic surprises, some may be new to the art world while others may have mustered up the courage to show their work to a larger audience.
“It’s really wonderful because it's not a juried show, I'm saying that because it opens the door for individuals who may want to try and share their artwork, but don't want to feel ... that their work may not measure up or something,” Durben said.
Durben is happy to see people visit the exhibit and support their friends, family and neighbors' artwork. Some pieces will be offered for sale. In the past, family members would buy artwork from their relatives, Durben said, a move which shows that they value the work because they aren’t waiting for that to be gifted to them. It’s a wonderful thing, the creative director said, because it legitimizes the sale and the artist's hard work.
The exhibit first began in 1952, where it was located in the Gainey Room of the Owatonna Public Library. It was organized by artists employed by Josten’s and the art faculty at the high school.
“We are really committed to being a part of this and carrying on this tradition,” Durben said. “It’s always exciting to see what people are doing and to realize that there are new artists out there as well.”