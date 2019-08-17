OWATONNA — Woofstock, Owatonna’s annual day for the dogs, returns for a fourth time Aug. 24, with several new additions that ought to prove popular with both humans and pups alike.
The city’s department of Parks and Recreation will have equipment from Lake Kohlmier, including hydrobikes, paddle boards, and kayaks, at Lake Chase Dog Park for attendees to try Saturday, and The Blast will hand out pup cups, said Parks and Rec’s Courtney Rosenau, who organizes Woofstock. “We try to promote” the Lake Kohlmier equipment, available for rent at the lake until Sept. 2, “but some people don’t know what we have down there, I think,” and “I’m excited for the pup cups,” as well.
It’s long been policy at The Blast to offer pup cups when individuals bring their dogs to the ice cream store, but this will be the first time at Woofstock, said Karen Von Ruden, The Blast’s manager. “It’ll be a totally new experience.”
The two-ounce cups of lactose-free ice cream are exceptionally popular with pooches, Von Ruden said. “Some of them are almost out of control.”
They know “it’s treat time,” she added with a laugh. “They turn into little kids.”
Also Saturday, “we’ll have face painting and a photo booth,” Rosenau said. “We try to do something different each time.”
As usual, Woofstock will have a bounce house, “goodie bags” for canines, and a drawing for prizes, Rosenau said. Prizes included a gift certificate to Must Love Dogs.
Woofstock, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, is also free to attend for pet vendors, she said. “Just call us” at Parks and Rec, and “we’ll have a table out for them.”
Paws 4 Fun Dog Training will be among the vendors this year, she said. Located between Owatonna and Waseca, Paws 4 Fun is led by trainer Susan Bernhart.
Of course, “you don’t have to have a dog to attend” Woofstock, Rosenau said. “You can bring kids for the bounce house, face painting,” etc.
Ozzie’s Cotton Candy will provide popcorn, cotton candy, and water, as well.
In case of inclement weather, those planning to attend should check Parks and Rec’s website and/or Facebook page for updates, Rosenau said. It’s possible the event could be rescheduled for another day.