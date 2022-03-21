Half a century ago, the Owatonna Woman of the Year celebration began. It has since then become the Woman of Achievement, the big annual celebration organized and hosted by Owatonna Business Women.
Over the history of the event, there is little doubt that the Owatonna community is filled with incredible women who work hard, inspire one another, excel in their careers and stand out in all areas of their lives.
One woman perfectly embodies all of this and more with her lifelong commitment to the community through volunteering, her sense of pride, and the many activities and accomplishments she has shown. This is just part of the reason why judges chose Rhonda Guthier to be named Owatonna Business Women’s 50th Woman of Achievement during Saturday night’s ceremony at the Owatonna Country Club.
Guthier, director of operations for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, stood with tears welling up in her eyes as her friends, family and community stood and cheered her on.
“I am so blessed and honored to be chosen, and thank you for the caliber of women in my category. I just can't believe this is happening to me and I appreciate it,” an emotional Guthier said as she took the stage to accept her award. “Thank you to the Owatonna Business Women for having this outstanding program and honoring women every day.”
During her speech, Guthier encouraged women young and old to engage in the community and to always aspire to make a difference with passion, whether it be a large or small gesture or act. She thanked her family and friends for being present to show support and encouragement throughout her life in the community.
Guthier was chosen among five accomplished women in Steele County who were named finalists, including Jennifer Copeland, Peng Olson, Tanya Paley and Sarah Struss. All five women exemplified the group’s mission of promoting personal empowerment, professional development and acts of service and leadership in the community.
Guthier has been with the chamber for more than 20 years. She started as an administrative assistant and served as interim president before beginning in her current role as the director of operations. She has pursued continuing education in leadership, customer service, small business finance and technology. She graduated from the Owatonna Community Leadership Academy in 2002 and ran the program until 2020. Guthier has been actively involved in the Exchange Club and Rotary Club, and participates in Beds for Kids, JA Big Bowl, and Toys for Tots.
She has also been involved in the Steele County 4-H for 50 years, taking on numerous roles within the organization. She has received the Outstanding Adult Leader award in 4-H and was the Exchangite of the Year in 2016.
Those who nominated Guthier for the Woman of Achievement award described her as a community leader “who just does the task in front of her quietly, professionally and willingly without expecting any recognition.”
OBW President Lauren Kozelka said throughout the evening, attendees only see and hear a small portion of the vast accomplishments of all of the women nominated and honored.
Scholarship recipients
Guthier was not the only woman recognized for her achievements this weekend. Julia Christenson, Haley Meiners, Audrey Simon, Ava Hess, Hilary Haarstad, Madison Moen, Ava Westbrock, Jessica Neuharth and Melanie Winzenburg were the nine graduating high school students to each receive a $1,000 scholarship. Beth Christensen and Katherine Wurdeman were also awarded $1,000 for the continuing education scholarships.
The scholarships are made possible through Woman of Achievement sponsorships with area businesses, corporations and individuals. This year, the organization raised a record-breaking $25,000 through sponsorships.
In addition to these 11 scholarships, the Owatonna Business Women also funds scholarships for local women who are completing their GED. According to Melinda Estey, co-chair of the Woman of Achievement event, OBW provides funding to cover the costs of two complete GED tests for two area women through Owatonna Community Education. Each single GED — or General Equivalency Diploma — requires the successful completion of four different tests that cost $30 each. OBW donates $240 to cover the two full GED exams.
Other recognitions
Betsy Lindgren was named the Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient. This award is given to a woman in Steele County over the age of 60 who has left a legacy of perseverance and leadership in the community and beyond. Lindgren is the President and CEO of BK Lindgren, Inc. She was the former owner and operator of Express Employment Professionals, which she opened in 1985 and successfully managed until she sold the business in 2018. In those 33 years, she opened four locations in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and grew the business from $800,000 in the first year to a multimillion dollar empire at its peak. She is a former recipient of the Woman of the Year award.
“All of you get a pat on the back,” Lindgren said. “When you talk about it takes a village, it takes women to build it.”
Annie Granlund, editor of the Owatonna People’s Press, was the recipient of the Young Careerist award for her many accomplishments thus far in her career, as well as the promise she shows to make impacts and contributions to the community for her future endeavors. Granlund currently serves on the board of Owatonna Business Women, is a member of the Engage Owatonna Task Force, serves on the Steele County Historical Society Board and is a Big through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota REACH program.
Lisa Hyland, 2020 Woman of Achievement winner and senior vice president and director of human resources with Federated Insurance, was the keynote speaker for the evening. Hyland joked that the next day following her being awarded, a state of emergency was declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that may not have been a coincidence. She spoke of the difficulty she experienced putting together a speech that was meant to inspire given the difficulty of the last two years.
“As women and as people, we face challenges and they shape us,” Hyland said. “But we have a voice in how they shape us. What I know for sure is that I want to walk through my life every day expecting awesomeness. We can choose to see optimism all around us.”
Hyland concluded her speech by saying she planned to enjoy the easiness of the following first day of spring and to encourage everyone to grab optimism and joy each day of the year.