Potential projects for county roads and bridges have been prioritized, laying out an ideal map for the next five years.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, commissioners unanimously approved the adoption of the 2022-26 Highway Capital Improvement Plan. The board also amended the use of the transportation sales tax.
County Engineer Greg Ilkka said during a public hearing last month, regarding the plan, there was only one comment from the public, which was more of a concern about the amount of gravel roads located in the Deerfield Township on the northwest side of the county.
“Staff will continue to evaluate these roads annually based on traffic volumes and maintenance needs,” Ilkka said.
Since the public hearing, Ilkka told the board that staff amended the plan to include an updated cost estimate for the County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 2 concrete pavement rehab project for next year and the corresponding funding increase through the sales tax fund balance.
As a part of this adoption, the board also approved amending the use of the transportation sales tax to allow additional projects to be funded by it. Though the plan already identifies sources for each project, Ilkka said this amendment will provide more opportunities to complete important improvements.
“The resolution provides for the use of the transportation sales tax on any of the projects,” Ilkka said. “This allows greater funding flexibility in the event some projects come in higher than expected.”
The purpose of the five-year capital improvement plan, as laid out in the final plan that was approved this week, is to effectively maintain and improve the infrastructure for which the Steele County Highway Department is responsible. The plan aids with budgeting, planning, programming, project development, design and construction of highway and bridge improvement projects.
The county highway infrastructure consists of more than 377 centerline miles of road and 129 bridges within Steele County. The county highway system is broken down by funding source, with the CSAH system being the largest with 313 miles of roadway. The county roads system consists of 64 miles.
The gas tax revenue is distributed by the state of Minnesota to assist in the construction and maintenance of the CSAH system, while the local property tax levy, wheelage tax and local sales tax are sources of funding for the construction and maintenance of all county roads.
Ilkka reminded the board that the plan is intended to be flexible, recognizing some projects take significant time, resources and coordination to implement. Until projects are approved by the commissioners as a part of the annual budget, all the projects listed in the plan are tentative.
Some of the projects listed in the five-year plan include a maintenance projects on CSAH 2 between CSAH 7 to Interstate 35 within Owatonna city limits; a rehabilitation project on CSAH 12 between the Union Pacific Railroad and CSAH 8 in Merton Township; and constructing a roundabout at the intersection of CSAH 48 and 18th Street SE within Owatonna city limits.
The new roundabout is due to a School Traffic Impact Study completed by Owatonna Public Schools, in relation to the new high school being built east of this intersection. The study identified significant operational and safety issues associated with the increase in traffic volume expected at the intersection.
All of the above projects are tentatively scheduled to take place in 2022.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved the renewal of the three-year lease agreement for the Rice/Steele County 911 Center, located in Owatonna. Joint Dispatch pays rent to the county and city for the space used at the Law Enforcement Center on Pearl Street. The lease agreement will run through 2024 and will increase from $11 per square foot for the rest of this year to $17 per square foot in 2022. The rent will then go up $1 per square foot each consecutive year.
The county also recognized multiple employee anniversaries during the meeting, including ShaLee Ebertowski, records specialist at the Sheriff’s Office, one year; Josh Steinberg, road deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, three years; Melissa Trihus, technical clerk in the Recorder’s Office, six years; Lucas Dreher, correctional officer at the Detention Center, six years; Dawn Grunklee, programs assistant at the Detention Center, 14 years; and Debbie Grems, office support specialist with Public Health, 15 years.