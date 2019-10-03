BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The business community of Blooming Prairie is about to grow by adding a manufacturer company that is a global leader in its industry.
After more than 50 years in Eagan, Stinar Corporation will be relocating their headquarters to the small Steele County community at the end of the month. Stinar is a global leader in aircraft support and is most well-known for providing the airplane stairs for Air Force One as well as a variety of products utilized by the United States Air Force, the Navy, and nearly all major airlines around the world. Founded in 1946, the company has been Minnesota-owned and -operated for more than 70 years.
Blooming Prairie native and former CEO of Minimizer Craig Kruckeberg first entered into a management agreement with Stinar under his company Kruckeberg Industries in 2016. This was the first phase of what would eventually lead to the acquisition of Stinar by Kruckeberg Industries in 2018.
The announcement from Stinar comes almost two months after Minimizer announced that it will be relocating to Owatonna by the spring of 2021. The company, which manufactures truck fenders and fender bracket kits in the heavy-duty trucking industry, employs 83 people with a total payroll of approximately $4 million per year, with every product being made on the company’s three-site campus throughout the city. Minimizer has called Blooming Prairie home for more than three decades.
“Blooming Prairie is my hometown and it’s important that we keep manufacturing business in this community and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Kruckeberg said in a press release, noting that he felt relocating Stinar to Blooming Prairie was “imperative to support his community” after Minimizer announced their own relocation. “After the news broke that a long-time top manufacturing business would be leaving Blooming in the next year, I knew it was the right time to move Stinar.”
The move of Stinar’s headquarters will begin by the end of October and be completed by Nov. 1, according to the release. The new facility will be located at 10061 State Highway 30, about a mile east of the town.
“I think Blooming Prairie will be the perfect location for Stinar,” Kruckeberg said. “There are so many existing resources in this community, companies such as Heavy Metals, Metal Services, Extreme Powder Coating, National Coatings, B to Z Hardware and many more which will be invaluable to us.”
Kruckeberg Industries was founded in 2013 with the intention to expand broader business growth. It is a holding and management company with the objective to pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions opportunities as well as joint ventures that drive product through existing distribution channels within the company’s holdings.