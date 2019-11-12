BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Just in time for the holidays, the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group is back with its annual Turkey Bingo. This Thursday at the Pizza Cellar, participants can vie for Thanksgiving goodies while raising funds for the organization’s three primary charities: the Eagles Cancer Telethon, the cancer research-focused Hormel Institute in Austin and the city’s own community fund, which assists area residents diagnosed with the disease.
Now in its ninth year, the event has typically raised over $3,000 for the group, and member Cheri Krejci said it has become more and more popular as time has gone by. In the past, attendees have even spilled over from the restaurant’s party room into the general seating area.
No matter where they’re at, guests can order food and drinks from the Pizza Cellar while playing 25 games of bingo over the course of the evening. Cards cost $1 each, with all proceeds going to the cancer group, and Krejci noted that kids of all ages are welcome.
“We usually have a really good crowd,” she added. According to Krejci, over 100 people have been showing up for the last few years of the fundraiser.
Prizes include whole turkeys donated by the local Arkema plant, turkey breasts courtesy of Jennie-O and butter products fresh from Hope Creamery.
In addition to rewards for each round of bingo, the fundraiser will feature a meat raffle and door prizes, which Krejci said will consist of everything from T-shirts to mugs. “You name it!” She laughed. “[There will be] a bunch of different things — whatever we can come up with.”
At the end of the night, the event will close with a blackout bingo game — meaning every square on the card has to be filled in order for the participant to win. Whoever comes out ahead in this round will receive an entire basket of Thanksgiving-themed treats, according to Krejci.
For Hope Creamery, a small operation based out of Hope, donating salted butter to the fundraiser is a way to help area families while getting its name out to residents.
“We’re a local, small food manufacturer. We don’t do a lot of advertising, so it works out well for us to get our name out this way,” explained proprietor Victor Mrotz. “And everybody knows somebody who’s been affected by cancer. It’s one of those things where you need to step up and do what you can. And the butter seems to be a big draw!”
Krejci noted that the annual Turkey Bingo is one of the organization’s most well-attended fundraisers, outside of the springtime Purse Bingo, which she said was in a league of its own.
“Last year, we sold out within a week and a half,” Krejci said, of tickets for the April event. She added that they had to start putting a cap on attendance, because the crowd of almost 300 people was overflowing the group’s venue. She encouraged those wishing to attend this spring’s fundraiser to reserve their spots early.
Purse Bingo tickets will be available for $30, starting at the cancer group’s yearly pancake breakfast, which will take place Jan. 19. Prior to that, the nonprofit has one other fundraiser coming up: its Coyotes ‘Fur’ Cancer hunting event Jan. 4.
While the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group has plenty to look forward to in the new year, Turkey Bingo will be its final event for 2019 — meaning it’s the last fundraiser that will contribute to the group’s donations for the 2020 Eagles Telethon, which will take place Jan. 18 and 19 in Rochester.
Turkey Bingo will run from 7 p.m. until around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Pizza Cellar. The restaurant is located at 302 Main St. E. in Blooming Prairie. For more information on the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group and its upcoming events, visit www.bpcancergroup.org.