It’s been a doggone long year full of ups and downs, but despite the future remaining uncertain, a patient care technician has decided that now is the time to chase after her dreams.
Deanna Nelson has always loved dogs. After filling in for her sister’s dog sitter last year and realizing that she could get paid to spend time with her favorite creatures on four legs, Nelson began sniffing around the possibility of a career change.
“I watched her poodle, Lucy, for about five days and we just had a great time – it was awesome,” Nelson said. “When my sister was telling me how much she usually pays a sitter I just thought, this could be a really great thing to do.”
After doing a little research on what was available in Steele County in the form of a dog walker/sitter service, Nelson saw a need in her community that she was more than happy to fill. With a little training, some imagination, and a lot of ingenuity – all with the help of Nelson’s significant other and daughter – Pawz on the Run was born.
Fully up and operational – including being certified and insured – Nelson now offers a variety of quick services ranging from potty breaks during the work day to walks and trips to the dog park. Nelson will also serve as an in-home pet sitter, a pet chauffeur to get the canines to their vet appointments, and (her favorite job title to date) your dog’s new best friend.
“I definitely build a bond with all the dogs,” Nelson said, admitted that she has never met a dog she didn’t fall in love with. “It’s so nice when you’re walking up the steps and you can hear them and how excited they get that you’re there – it’s truly great going to a job where who you’re working with is also just so happy to see you.”
Though the idea of starting a brand new business in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic could seem jarring, Nelson said it has ended up being the perfect timing for Pawz on the Run.
“A lot of people got COVID pets,” Nelson said. “So now with numbers decreasing and traveling increasing, plus people starting to get back to work during the day, everything is really starting to pick up. I already am booking with some people for upcoming holiday trips.”
Though the dream is one day to have dogs be her full time career, including a doggie day care in her Owatonna home, Nelson said caring and loving for the pets of her clients just comes naturally to her. Having spent her entire adult career as a caregiver in one way or another, including working at an Alzhemier’s and dementia facility, Nelson admits she has a lot of love to give and is more than happy to give it. To make her services available during the day, Nelson recently switched to working nights as a PCT at the Owatonna Hospital.
“I love working at the hospital and working overnights makes me available for the dogs during the day,” Nelson said. “When you love both your jobs you don’t really feel like you’re all that busy.”
As Nelson anticipates her business to continuing growing as life slowly returns back to normal for many people, she can’t help but relish in her days filled with pure, unconditional puppy love.