OWATONNA — As the coffee brewed and breakfast was being served, trays and trays of truffles were intricately wrapped in metallic pink and red foils at Costa’s Candies and Restaurant in Owatonna on Tuesday morning.
By the end of the day Friday, Costa’s co-owner Julie Schultz estimated that 10,000 truffles will be sold and given to sweethearts in honor of Valentine’s Day.
“It is a pretty last-minute holiday,” laughed Schultz, who has been in the candy business for 10 years now and is heading into her 11th Valentine’s. “Unlike Christmas where it’s kind of a six-week ordeal, Valentine’s orders usually come in no earlier than a week in advance. The 13th is traditionally our busiest day.”
Despite Valentine’s Day always being scheduled on the same date — Feb. 14 — Schultz stated that it seems to be the holiday that tends to sneak up on people. With the big day of love being just around the corner, she stated that she can tell it’s getting closer just by the number of people coming through the door.
“It started last week with a little bit of an uptick of moms coming in to buy something for their kids or for teachers,” Schultz explained. “We’ll see more and more men stopping in to pick up something for their sweethearts over these next few days.”
The candy industry isn’t the only business that feels the pressure of last-minute shoppers, as local florists agree that it’s the week of the big day that drives in the most business.
“I have been doing this for over 20 years and I can honestly say that at least half of the orders — if not more — fall right on the day of,” said Jodi Klecker, owner of Kleckers Kreations in Owatonna. “Guys will start calling in and I can just visualize their faces when wherever they’re working flowers start coming in. It’s just notorious for last-minute purchases.”
Jackie Vorlicek, owner of Prairie Home Floral in Blooming Prairie, is only heading into her second Valentine’s Day in the flower industry, but wholeheartedly agrees with Klecker’s veteran observation.
“There are always last-minute shoppers, but I think just in general we see guys who sometimes aren’t thinking ahead of what to do,” Vorlicek stated. “It has been busy already, and every day it keeps getting a little bit busier, but it’s helping us get more prepared and ready for the big rush.”
While some of the last-minute shoppers may be individuals in a panic who simply forgot to line a Valentine’s gift up in advance, one florist believes that it isn’t unintentional at all when she receives a call on the day of romance.
“I don’t think it’s so much that it’s slipped their mind as it is that they know flower shops will have flowers,” said Amy Rieck, manager of Cedar Floral in Owatonna.
For both the floral and the candy industry, preparation is the name of the game when it comes to Valentine’s. That can prove to be tricky, however, as professionals in both fields acknowledged that it is the most commonly procrastinated holiday in terms of shopping.
“There are different formulas the industry uses to calculate, but honestly it kind of comes down to just making your best guess,” Vorlicek stated, adding that she estimates the stem count of flowers leaving her shop on Valentine’s Day to be up in the thousands.
“It is kind of a guessing game,” Rieck agreed. “You can go on last year’s sales and what you think you’re going to need for flowers. It’s a lot of strategic planning of ordering the appropriate flowers — definitely a lot of roses.”
Having a solid background of flowers on Valentine’s Day, Klecker feels pretty confident in knowing what to expect in terms of pre-ordering flowers to have on hand for the big day. This year, however, she said it’s harder to know what to expect as the holiday lands on a Friday.
“Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the best days to have Valentine’s,” she explained. “Fridays… not so much. Guys will typically make it a weekend event, maybe plan a getaway or do something big, so they typically don’t spend as much on flowers as they would during the week day.”
Schultz stated that a weekend Valentine’s Day has a similar impact on the candy industry, adding that it was something she was warned about when her family first took ownership of Costa’s.
“Valentine’s Day at the end of the week is just not as good of a year for us as people will spend more money going out or going away,” she said. “That’s what we were told when we first took over, and we have found that to be pretty true.”
One industry that is heavily associated with Valentine’s Day that doesn’t feel as much of the impact from a weekend holiday or the last minute shopping is the jewelry business. While jewelers report that they still like to make sure that they have a solid inventory for the big day, and that business definitely picks up as the holiday approaches, for the most part it is business as usual.
“Valentine’s Day hasn’t been as big of a holiday for us as it used to be about 10 years ago,” said Callan Paffrath Jamison, owner of Paffrath Jewelers in Owatonna. “For the most part it just seems to be little gifts here or there.”
Matt Kottke, owner of Kottke Jewelers in Owatonna, admitted that the 10 days leading up to Valentine’s Day are typically busier for his downtown store, though they don’t have to do anything too out-of-the-ordinary to prepare for the holiday.
“We decorate the store and the window and probably have an extra person on the floor assisting customers during the week leading up to the holiday,” he explained. “Valentine’s Day is one of our more important times of the year, so there’s a lot of excitement and a lot more energy.”
Whether the businesses are taking last minute orders, helping frantic customers or simply adding a few more staff members in the next couple of days, they all agree that it’s a special honor to be involved in the love lives of their community members.
“I had a regular come in the other day and tell me that it was his 48th year of giving Costa’s caramels to his sweetheart,” beamed Schultz. “That is pretty amazing to be a part of that.”
“Being here 100 years, we hear all types of stories of past generations who have come in where someone talks about how their father or grandfather or great-grandfather purchased engagement rings here,” Kottke said. “Those types of stories happen all year round, but they definitely pop up more when Valentine’s comes around.”
“I love this day,” Klecker asserted. “I love that I get to go around and make people happy all day long.”