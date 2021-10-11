An Owatonna woman has been sentenced to two years probation after her felony charges were dropped to a gross misdemeanor, according to court documents.
Charlena Marie Crawford, 44, was sentenced last month in Steele County District Court after pleading guilty in August to one gross misdemeanor count of harassment. Per her plea agreement, the original charge of first-degree burglary was amended to the lesser charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Crawford kicked in the door of an apartment in the same complex she was renting last September. Crawford told police she kicked in the door because she heard a man threaten to stab someone.
As a part of her sentencing, handed down by Judge Kevin Siefken, Crawford must complete a chemical dependency evaluation, undergo a psychological evaluation and treatment and complete five hours of community service or prosocial programming in lieu of a $125 fine.
If Crawford fails to complete her probation, she will have to serve one year in the Steele County Detention Center.