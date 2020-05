Early Friday afternoon, the Owatonna Fire Department responded to a fire at Colonial Manor on Wilson Avenue. Responders on the scene stated that the fire appeared to have started outside of a residence and was quickly extinguished. An officer stated that there were no injuries. A neighbor reported that the occupant of the home escaped with his dog and son through a bedroom window. This is an ongoing report and more information will be updated as it becomes available. The Owatonna Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene. (Annie Granlund/People’s Press)