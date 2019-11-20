OWATONNA — Wombat Woman, Triple Time and an entire host of other superheroes are coming to St. Mary’s School this weekend for “The Comic Book Artist,” the story of a janitor with artistic aspirations who accidentally brings his creations to life through use of a magic pen.
Middle school students in the St. Mary’s School Theatre have been rehearsing since September for their fall play, which the actors describe as an especially whimsical production.
“There are a lot of different things happening. It’s unique, it’s different than a play you would normally see,” said Maddy Reese, who narrates the show.
She explained that her character helps fill audience members in on the fantastical plot prior to each scene.
“I kind of set the mood with a quick explanation like, ‘This is not going so well’ or ‘They’re trying to come up with a plan,’” she laughs.
Co-star Tate Berkley, who plays custodian and artist Stanley Leonardo Sappovitz, agreed that the show is definitely one-of-a-kind. He noted that the play should be fun for audiences in that the entire plot will be a surprise for most viewers.
In addition to a less well-known story, the show also happens to have plenty of twists and turns, beginning with the arrival of a box of magic Peloponnesian pens to Wonder Comics, where Sappovitz is employed as a custodian.
Owner D.C. Wunderman and his artistic team use the unique instruments to try and draw a hero that will come to life, but instead end up creating a time-stopping villain named Doctor Shock Clock. Luckily for them, Sappovitz also discovers the magical pens in his boss’ office and gives rise to a host of fast-talking and no-nonsense good guys, including Wombat Woman — who is not happy with the way that Sappovitz drew her.
After having it out with the illustrator for modeling her after an animal, the superhero teams up with fellow creations to try and take on Shock Clock. In addition to Wombat Woman, there’s environmentally-friendly Blossom with her all-natural potions, super-fast Triple Time and Star Guy, who charms everyone with his Charisma Ray. As these heroes race Shock Clock through New York to the heart of Times Square, their creator will discover that — to save the day — he also needs to unleash the superhero within himself.
‘Everyone can be a superhero’
“[Sappovitz] could just stay away and not get involved, but instead he tries to draw things to defeat the villain,” explained Berkley. “It’s choosing to do the right thing.”
“Everyone can be a superhero no matter who they are,” agreed Katie Trenda, who plays Wombat Woman, on the show’s message. “Don’t feel that you’re not as important as everybody else, because you are.”
Director Stacey Mulet, who worked alongside first-grade teacher Lynn Peterson in putting the show together, said this moral message was a major point in the production’s favor when she was selecting a play.
“I read a lot of plays, and I always keep in mind the age of the kids who are in the play and the age of the kids who will be watching the play,” she noted. “I like to find a good story that has a lot of characters, fun things for the characters to do and I like to try something that has a good message in it as well.”
She added that, throughout her 13 years of directing at St. Mary’s, she has gravitated toward comedies and lighthearted stories. Mulet noted that she also likes how funnier plot lines and big characters can “help kids come out of their shells a little bit.”
This year’s cast is made up of almost 30 students in sixth- through eighth-grade. Actor Addy Hayes, who plays Triple Time, said having such a large roster with so many characters on stage at one time has made the play a lot of fun for her personally.
“You get to spend time with your friends, there are a lot of people on stage at once and it’s fun to see everybody,” she explained. “Some of the challenges are changing the scenes. When everybody is in chaos trying to change the scene, you might run into people.”
Special effects
In addition to the students on stage, there are eight kids on the stage crew for the production, which Mulet noted was a large group than usual.
“I wanted more kids because I knew we had a lot of jobs to do, and there were more kids who asked to join, so that worked out great,” she explained.
There were plenty of things for the crew to help out with, including the use of a projector to help demonstrate sketches coming to life on stage. While Wunderman’s artists are drawing their characters in two dimensions, viewers see the sketch being reproduced in real time on a screen at the right side of the stage.
As soon as it’s done, the character pops out from behind a curtain directly below the projection, allowing the audience to see both the two-dimensional and three-dimensional hero.
“We used a computer program that turns live pictures into comic book art, so we took actual pictures of the kids and ran them through a filter on the computer,” explained Mulet, adding that students will be running the projector, lights and sound during the performance. “Then we have a program on the computer that makes it look like they’re being drawn in real time.”
The show is free for anyone who wants to attend, and students will also be accepting donations at the door for the St. Mary’s School Theatre. There will be two performances this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and St. Mary’s students will be able to see the show Friday afternoon in a special school preview.