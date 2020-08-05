The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced an Owatonna resident as the 2019 Firearms Safety Instructor of the Year.
Dave Olson has been a firearms safety instructor since 1966 and has helped over 1,000 people earn their firearms safety certificate, according to a DNR news release.
“Not only has Dave spent a lifetime helping people in the Owatonna area be safe around firearms, but his contribution to making hunting safer throughout the state can’t be overstated. His dedication is incredible,” Conservation Officer Chad Davis said. Davis is also operating out of Owatonna.
In 1991, Olson went to the state Legislature to help testify in favor of requiring hunters to earn a firearms safety certification as a prerequisite to buying a Minnesota hunting license. The move was a success. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979 is required to have a firearms safety certification in order to buy a hunting license.
There are around 4,000 volunteer firearms safety instructors that work alongside DNR Conservation Officers to make sure hunters have a wealth of safety knowledge. These essential volunteers train about 23,000 students per year, according to the DNR website. As of 2008 over a million students have earned their safety certificate.
“It’s hard to sufficiently express our appreciation for the dedication of the volunteers who make our firearms safety program the success that it is,” Davis said.
Those interested in becoming an instructor must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, pass a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension background check, complete a volunteer instructor application/agreement, earn their DNR firearms safety certification as well as attend a training course.
If you are interested in learning more about the course and training, visit the DNR’s hunter education and safety page, bit.ly/30sYLzM. For more information on how to handle firearms visit the DNR’s basic rules of hunter and firearms safety page, bit.ly/30tlWKs.