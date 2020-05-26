When soon-to-be graduates Mackenzie Paulson and Willie VonRuden reflect on their time at Medford High School, they focus on the community — both in the building and in town.
One of Paulson’s favorite memories is cheering on the volleyball team in the state tournament, while one of VonRuden’s is the way football fans helped motivate him on the field.
According to Principal Kevin Babcock, both Paulson and VonRuden’s focus on how they contribute to the school as a whole make them each a great fit to speak at Friday’s graduation ceremony. “They are both phenomenal students,” he said. “Their character represents what a Medford Tiger is supposed to be.”
The pair was selected to give the opening and closing addresses by a panel of teachers, after indicating that they would be interested in potentially speaking at the ceremony. Everyone who checked this box on a class-wide survey was asked to record a video of their speech and send it in for consideration. According to senior class advisor Rebecca Mohr, these clips were then reviewed by staff members and selected based on tone and content.
“We do an opening and a closing speech, and we just look at the tone of the submissions — the opening speech is generally one looking back at students’ years together as a class,” she said, adding that this worked well for VonRuden’s material. “Then, Mackenzie’s speech is definitely a closing speech, because she talks about the future … and her wishes for them moving forward.”
For years now, Medford has opted not to name a class valedictorian and instead have speakers be selected from the class as a whole. Typically, Babcock said, two or three students are chosen. This year, the audience will remain in their cars in the high school parking lot while Paulson and VonRuden separately take the stage and share their thoughts.
“We’ll have it broadcast live through an audio system and we’ll also have a radio station there,” said Babcock.
While only students and their families will be allowed into the parking lot Friday night, the ceremony — including the two seniors’ speeches — will be available live on 106.3 FM or 1170 AM (KFOW). It will also be available to watch as it’s happening on OwatonnaLive.com under the “Live Events” tab. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m.
Mackenzie Paulson is the daughter of Brian and Janita Paulson. After graduation, she plans to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato and pursue a career in English education.
During her time at Medford High School, Paulson has been involved in softball, speech, student council and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD). While she didn’t play volleyball, Paulson said one of her favorite memories was watching the team go to state and how the entire school came together to support the players.
As a member of the student council, Paulson was also involved in the season through volunteering at the concessions booth. Besides helping out with game nights, one of her favorite projects as a student council member was co-chairing the homecoming committee last fall.
“That was the first thing that I ever got to take the lead on, and it was really encouraging to know they trusted me enough to plan all of the events throughout the week,” said Paulson. “I enjoyed being able to set the bar for next year, because I know I took a lot of inspiration from the people who planned it the year before.”
Paulson's commitment to the school and to supporting her peers helped earn her this year's Principal's Award, according to Babcock. “She’ll help people with anything and everything that is asked of her,” he said. “She goes out of her way to be the best kid in the building.”
Looking ahead to her speech this Friday, Paulson said she wants to talk about her class’ persistence and resilience, without focusing too narrowly on the current pandemic. Although the two traits are especially timely, she added that they’re almost always applicable.
“In the past four years, we’ve been put through some serious challenges and we've pushed through,” said Paulson. “You’re always going to have to be persistent and resilient, and the fact that we were able to hone those two skills at such a young age and such an important point in our life is only going to make us more prepared for the future.”
Willie VonRuden is the son of Beckie and Dan VonRuden. Next year, he plans to attend Rochester Community and Technical College where he will pursue an associate’s degree in business management and compete on the school’s wrestling team.
Laughing, VonRuden said he initially checked the “willing to speak at graduation box” by accident. However, he warmed to the idea during an informational meeting, seeing it as way to gain some closure on his Medford Public School career.
“I had a lot of memories pop into my head. I felt like this was what I needed to do and that it would be a fun way to end high school,” he added. “I had a little more to say, and wanted to send a big thank you to the whole community.”
In his speech, VonRuden said he apologizes for wreaking havoc on the elementary school playground, while also thanking district staff and his family for helping shape him into the graduate he is. Along with his parents, VonRuden credits his three siblings for never letting him settle.
“They helped me to never quit, even though I was always getting double-teamed by my two brothers,” he laughed. “I was the youngest, but they’ve taught me everything I needed to know and my parents, as well — they’ve taught me how to succeed in life.”
Outside of class, VonRuden competed on the football, wrestling and baseball teams. He also participated in the choir and student council. One of his favorite memories is getting to this year’s state tournament in wrestling. Although he took home gold, he added that one of the best parts was being able to compete with his teammates. When not on the field, the mat or in class, VonRuden can often be found on the water. One of his favorite things to do in his free time is kayak with family, taking on the rapids of the Straight River.
“It’s a place to get away,” he said. “You’re not on your phone, because you don’t want to drop it in the water. You’re just there enjoying nature and enjoying people’s company.”