You’re not imagining it — new apartment buildings have been going up all over Owatonna. Fast.
After nearly a decade in which no apartment buildings were built in Owatonna, the city has seen nine new apartment buildings built in the last five years alone. According to Troy Klecker, community development director for the city of Owatonna and executive director of the Owatonna Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), this is the city’s way of keeping up with significant job growth and a related demand for more housing opportunities in the area.
“We were probably underserved in the rental market in Owatonna,” Klecker said, referring to the years before new buildings started going up.
The reason for that long stall in the development of rental units, Klecker said, had much to do with the Great Recession, which began in Dec. 2007. During that time, many people lost their jobs. Some lost their homes. The economic slump that dragged on for years after the recession came alongside a dramatic decrease in demand for new apartments, as laid-off workers struggled to find new jobs to pay rent. Pauses were implemented on new construction.
Despite the infamous sluggishness of the economic recovery, however, the economy did eventually rebound. And because good often leads to good in the world of economics, last year saw three major employers introduced to Owatonna: Rise Modular, Minimizer and a Costco distribution center. At the same time, existing businesses expanded their operations in Owatonna.
According to Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, those businesses saw Owatonna as a great option for their operations. Not only did its location serve them well — being in the middle of the state and connected to Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 14 — but the city can offer developers ample economic tools to make development happen.
“And having a real business-friendly environment helps as well,” Meier said. “We don’t want to underestimate that.”
All told, Meier said, those new developments added 400 new jobs to the city of Owatonna. All those new jobs meant new demand for additional housing.
“We are seeking growth throughout southern Minnesota and beyond, which is good,” Meier said. “I think Owatonna is uniquely positioned in that.”
Beyond new jobs, Klecker added that many people are still scarred from the devastation of losing their homes, or knowing others in the community who lost their homes during the recession. As a result, they may be worried about investing in a house.
“They didn’t want to put themselves in that position,” Klecker said. “So there’s a higher percentage of the population that want to rent than probably before, too.”
Keeping up with growth
Despite all the new apartments going up in Owatonna, Klecker stressed that they are still not enough to keep up with the scale of recent job growth.
“There’s still a housing shortage,” he said. “The apartment buildings get filled up right away. Houses that go on the market get sold right away. So we definitely still need more housing.”
He added that the city is working with developers to get more apartment buildings and single-family homes in Owatonna. Meier said this lag between a spike in demand and a response of increased supply is to be expected.
“You’d like [new housing developments] to happen as you need them, but like anything, there’s a need and then a response,” Meier said.
Over time, he warned, a lack of housing options can hinder job growth. The good news is that Owatonna is in the same boat as everybody else in terms of struggling to keep pace with growth. And in terms of apartments, Meier said the city is “blowing that one out of the water.”
“Residential [housing] is an area where we still want to grow — single-family and townhouses and that sort of thing,” he said. “That’s an area where we still need additional capacity.”
In terms of filling jobs — especially in the midst of a seemingly never-ending workforce shortage — getting those housing opportunities into Owatonna is important, Meier said, but it’s not the only thing that matters in terms of attracting a quality workforce.
“It’s one factor,” he said. “You need to have good amenities, you need to have good jobs, a good education system, all those things. But it is a piece of it. It’s important to keep attracting people here.”