An abbreviated but sure to be intense session of the Minnesota Legislature kicked off last week, with legislators drawing fault lines around crucial issues of taxes, spending and public safety, as they position themselves not only for the session but also the intense election year to follow.
While surpluses have become commonplace at the Capitol over the last decade, the December budget forecast from Minnesota Management and Budget showed a far rosier picture than the state has become accustomed to.
Thanks to robust economic performance, the state’s revenues are projected to come in at about 15% more than its anticipated expenditures. Yet despite the surplus’s size, there’s no shortage of ideas on how to use it from all sides of the aisle.
Local lawmakers emphasized the importance of replenishing the state’s Unemployment Insurance Fund. Due to the pandemic, unemployment insurance claims spiked and remained elevated until last September, when extended federal unemployment benefits ran out.
Gov. Tim Walz has made replenishing the fund a key portion of his proposed supplemental budget, and on that item, he has support from legislators of both parties. That’s because, unless the fund is replenished, Minnesota businesses would be looking at a significant tax increase.
Even though times may be good for many Minnesota businesses, local legislators were aghast at the potential impact of a substantial tax increase on the small businesses that form the backbone of Minnesota’s economy, especially in Greater Minnesota.
Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, said that, as a former small business owner himself, such a large tax increase would be “devastating” and could trigger significant cutbacks and belt tightening from small businesses that otherwise could be expanding operations.
“We really need to fill up the UI Fund, so that businesses don’t panic,” he said.
For Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, said such an increase would go against core beliefs and campaign commitments. The first term Republican was elected in a traditionally DFL-leaning seat with a message focused on reducing tax burdens on families and businesses.
“With a $7.7 billion surplus, we definitely do not see a reason to be raising taxes on anyone at this point,” she said. ”We want to make our state more tax friendly and keep our state tax friendly.”
While they may be able to agree on replenishing the Unemployment Insurance fund, DFLers and Republicans diverge in dramatic and predictable ways in terms of how they believe the rest of the surplus should be used.
It should be noted that proposals from the governor and Legislature on how to use the surplus are still very much in preliminary stages, even with the Legislature back in session. That’s because the state’s final budget forecast won’t come out until next month.
That didn’t stop Gov. Walz from forging ahead with robust new spending in his proposed supplemental budget. The governor’s proposal includes a wish list of additional investment in areas such as health care, childcare, education, affordable housing and public safety.
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, was enthused by the governor’s vision and commitment to investing in programs that help children and families. In particular, Lippert said he hopes that legislators could come together around a Paid Family and Medical Leave program.
While Walz’s proposal includes a few one-time expenditures, most prominently rebate checks which would be sent directly to Minnesotans, many of the investments he is proposing are likely to be longer term commitments, requiring continued investment to function as designed.
Republicans, who control the Minnesota Senate, are proposing a different approach. Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, expressed skepticism that the final estimate of the surplus would turn out to be as large as December’s forecast.
If the surplus ends up being smaller than currently projected, Draheim said that it could make it harder to pass even some proposed reforms with bipartisan support. Regardless, he indicated a strong preference for using the surplus on tax relief, rather than additional spending.
“With this incredible inflation that we’ve seen under the Biden Administration, I'm all for trying to give as much of (the surplus) back to the people as possible,” he said.
Republicans touted a proposal to end taxation of Social Security benefits as a centerpiece of their agenda. While lawmakers have reduced Social Security taxes in recent years, the state remains one of just a handful that taxes them at all.
Daniels said that even in its weakened state, the Social Security tax remains regressive and a burden for many seniors. He said it’s just one part of a state tax system which is currently extracting some of the highest taxes out of Minnesota residents of any state in the country.
Rep. Brain Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, said that there’s nothing wrong with taking a cautious approach. Though he supports some tax relief along with refilling the Unemployment Insurance system’s coffers, he said that lawmakers should be judicious in taking on additional fiscal commitments.
“There’s nothing wrong with leaving a little bit in the checkbook,” he said.
One area where Republicans did express support for additional investment was in the area of law enforcement and public safety. Akland said that the alarming increase in crime, especially in the Twin Cities metro, is one of the top issues she hears about from constituents.
Akland argued that the rise in crime could be attributed, at least in part to understaffing and underfunding of the police, as well as lenient approaches taken by the legal system toward criminals. She promised to fight for a much tougher approach to crime.
“Recently, there's been sort of a softening on crime and punishment for criminals. I am for holding criminals accountable for their crimes,” she said. “I also think we need to stop demonizing police and restore the honor they deserve, and bring them back to the (staffing) levels they deserve.”
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, has also argued for additional investment in law enforcement and public safety. Frentz expressed optimism that a bipartisan agreement could be reached to provide the funding for departments to hire more officers and to expand youth programs and other measures that have proven effective at reducing crime.
Infrastructure will certainly be a top priority of the session as well. Even numbered years are traditionally earmarked for a bonding bill at the capital, with a state budget for the biennium already in place.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, is the lead Republican on the House’s Transportation Committee. Petersburg said that this session, key priorities will include getting additional money for rural roads and bridges, as well as auditing the Southwest Metro’s LRT project, which has been beset with cost overruns and delays.
As far as bonding is concerned, Petersburg said that negotiations are just in the beginning stages. However, he noted that funding water and wastewater treatment infrastructure projects are likely to be a high priority.
As with any other year, there will be no shortage of projects vying for bonding project dollars. Akland and Frentz touted the need for improvements to North Mankato’s Caswell Park; Daniels touted the need for bonding dollars to help with infrastructure repairs in Morristown; while Lippert called for additional funding to help complete the Mill Towns Trail.
Some local legislators were a bit more hesitant about bonding. Draheim raised concerns that, after years of larger bonding bills, the state is facing substantial costs for debt service. Instead of more bonding, he’d like to see part of the surplus used to meet the state’s infrastructure needs.
“For now, I think we have enough cash in the checkbook that we don't need to borrow,” added Pfarr.