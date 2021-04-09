Faribault’s City Council seems set to once again back efforts to bring passenger rail downtown, but a former mayor who backed the project back in 2015 could now be a crucial voice of skepticism.
Under the bill, introduced last month by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, $500,000 in state dollars would go to study a proposed passenger rail corridor from the metro to Albert Lea. A companion bill was introduced in the Senate on Tuesday by Sandy Pappas, a St. Paul DFLer. In addition to the Faribault route, which would utilize existing rail lines traveling alongside the Straight River through the heart of downtown, the bill would also study an east-west auxiliary line that could run from Winona to Mankato, through Owatonna and Rochester.
Lippert also co-sponsors HF 1639, which seeks $160 million in bonding dollars for rail lines identified in the state rail plan including the I-35 corridor route though not the east-west auxiliary line across southern Minnesota.
While HF1393 has only has DFLers sponsors thus far, HF1639’s Senate companion bill was introduced by a pair of Republicans, Sens. Jeremy Miller, of Winona, and Mike Goggin of Red Wing, greatly boosting its chances of passage in the divided legislature.
Upon its introduction, HF1393 was referred to the Transportation Committee while HF1639 went to Capital Investment. While Lippert doesn’t serve on either committee, Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, is a member of both.
Goggin’s Legislative Assistant, Marissa Manteufel, noted that funding for the bonding project won’t be considered until 2022, as per Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Tom Bakk’s wishes. However, she that Sen. Goggin wans to start the conversation early.
According to Manteufel, the project would be particularly beneficial for students, providing easy access not only to the Twin Cities but also Winona State University. In addition, she said that if the state is willing to commit some money, federal dollars could follow.
As they did five years ago, the Faribault council voiced support for the potential project. Mayor Kevin Voracek said he envisioned the downtown district and proposed park along the Straight River as being enriched by and somewhat built around a well-located depot.
Northfield City Councilor Suzie Nakasian, an ardent supporter of passenger rail who founded the Minnesota Regional Passenger Rail Initiative, said that she has heard from developers all over the country interested in investing in projects near potential depots.
Jasinski served as Faribault’s mayor back when the council last endorsed the project in 2015. A real estate professional, Jasinski said the opportunity for development along the river should passenger rail come seemed like a clear win.
Now that he’s in St. Paul, Jasinski is expressing more hesitance. He raised concern about the project’s significant price tag as well as about the potential burden on lines owned and utilized by freight rail companies.
Jasinski suggested that times may have changed with passenger rail ridership down. While that decline might largely be due to COVID, he questioned the wisdom of investing in passenger rail at a time when lines like the Northstar Line are losing money.
“It’s an issue of looking at the budget at a big picture level,” he said.